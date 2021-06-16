DWTS Alum Making Hallmark Channel Debut This Fall

A fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” and “American Idol” alum is making her Hallmark Channel debut when Lauren Alaina stars in “Roadhouse Romance.” Here’s what we know so far.

Alaina’s Film Launches Hallmark’s Fall Harvest Event





Accoording to Deadline, the 2021 Fall Harvest Hallmark event will be launched by Alaina’s film, “Roadhouse Romance,” which co-stars Tyler Hynes. In the film, Alaina is a military veteran who meets Hynes’ character when he visits her hometown.

The description reads that “Roadhouse Romance” “follows Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) who returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather’s BBQ is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teachers her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back.”

Alaina, who was the runner-up on “American Idol” season 10 and finished in fourth place along with her professional partner Gleb Savchenko on “Dancing With the Stars” season 28, will perform two of her songs for the Hallmark movie, “Run” and “What Do You Think Of,” both of which are on her latest album, “Getting Over Him.”

Hynes is a Canadian actor who boasts several other Hallmark romantic comedies on his resume, including “The Mistletoe Secret” and “Sweet Carolina.” He also stars on the Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny” and had a recurring roles on Lifetime’s “UnREAL” and Syfy’s “Warehouse 13.”

Alaina Teased More Surprises Are In Store

In an Instagram post, Alaina posted a still from the movie and wrote, “HallMARK your calendars. My movie with @hallmarkchannel comes out September 11th #SurpriseNumberOne.”

Alaina’s “American Idol” co-star Paul McDonald posted praise hand emojis on the post, while “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber wrote, “Back in that dance frame,” and Alaina’s “Roadhouse Romance” co-star Sarah Edmondson chimed in with, “My favourite part was watching you sing!! What a talent.”

Some of Alaina’s fans were wondering what her other surprises are. One wrote, “How many surprises are coming?!? I marked my calendar for September!”

And a lot of Hallmark viewers were telling Alaina how lucky she is to be working with Hynes. His fans call themselves #Hynies and apparently they think he’s a sneaky good Hallmark leading man.

“This is exciting!!! One of my fav hallmark guys too,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Holy cow, I heard this might be happening but wasn’t sure. That is my favorite Hallmark hunk, @tyler_hynes. I’d recognize that smile anywhere. I’m so excited about this!!!”

A third wrote, “I can’t wait and your (sic) with one of the best Hallmark actors Tyler is so good he’s actually one of my favs on this channel every one of his movies is truly amazing in every way. … He is such a natural on the screen.”

On his own Instagram post, Hynes praised his fans for figuring this out months ago.

“#hynies ur ability to guess who I’m working with or what the movie’s about is something else u called is months ago, enjoy,” wrote Hynes and Alaina commented, “Wooooooohooooo! So excited.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Roadhouse Romance” premieres September 11 on Hallmark.

