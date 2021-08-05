WATCH: DWTS Alum Lauren Alaina Debuts on ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

Two “Dancing With the Stars” alumni are appearing on the new CBS show “Secret Celebrity Renovation” this summer, and one is about to make her debut when Lauren Alaina surprises a beloved childhood figure with a home makeover. Check out the previews below.

Alaina Revealed Bradley Came to Stay With Her During ‘American Idol’

On her episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” Alaina will help “transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach,” according to the CBS description.

Alaina’s former mentor is Susan Bradley, her high school teacher and cheerleading coach. The Chattanooga Times Free Press says that Bradley has taught psychology in the Catoosa County Schools system for nearly 30 years.

Alaina says in the episode description that Bradley “helped her stay grounded when her career took off at age 15 after auditioning for ‘American Idol.’”

In the preview clips, Alaina told host Nischelle Turner that Bradley has always been there for her, including coming out to Los Angeles when she was on “American Idol” to help out Alaina’s family.

“There is no one else that I would pick over her [for this project]. I struggled a bit and she always pushed me to try harder. She was like my second mom, she was my cheerleading coach, she became my tutor in high school … she just really believed in me,” said Alaina, adding, “When I was on ‘American Idol,’ she came out and stayed with me part-time so my mom could come home for my brother’s graduation. I’m really close with her.”

In another clip, Alaina said she “cannot think of anyone who deserves it more than Susan.”

“Susan would never ask for a single thing for herself, ever. Anything. At all. She doesn’t even feel comfortable for you to buy her her dinner. To redo her house? … I think she’s going to be overwhelmed,” said Alaina, who started getting choked up in one of the preview clips. She and Turner joked that this episode should be titled “Boo-hoo Bawl” because of how emotional they were becoming talking about Bradley and everything she means to Alaina.

The Other Celebrities Include DWTS Champ Emmitt Smith, former ‘American Idol’ judge Paula Abdul, and ‘Survivor’ Winner Boston Rob Mariano

The other celebrities participating on the show include Grammy-winning singer/choreographer and former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul, five-time “Survivor” player and one-time winner Boston Rob Mariano, Emmy-winning comedian Wayne Brady, former NFL MVP and current sports analyst Boomer Esiason, Grammy-winning singer Eve, Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and NBA player Chris Paul.

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Nischelle Turner is the host and the design team includes Jason Cameron of “While You Were Out” and Sabrina Soto of “Trading Spaces.”

“Whether they’re ‘In The Heights,’ in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said executive producer Bob Horowitz in a press release when the show was announced.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. “American Idol” returns in spring 2022 and “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 on ABC.

