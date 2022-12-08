DWTS Champ Celebrates Special Anniversary: ‘Can U Believe It?’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion has a lot to celebrate in 2022.

On December 5, 2022, season 23 Mirrorball Trophy winner Laurie Hernandez shared a picture alongside her girlfriend, Charlotte Drury, in honor of their 2-year anniversary.

“2 whole years! can u believe it!!” Hernandez captioned the post. In it, Hernandez and Drury are standing on a dock and Drury is kissing Hernandez on the cheek.

The two women — who are both Olympic athletes — have shared numerous posts together over the years, and really seem to be in love.

Hernandez is an artistic gymnast and Drury is a trampoline gymnast. According to Us Weekly, the two women started dating in December 2020, though they chose to keep their relationship quiet for several months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hernandez Received Lots of Positive Feedback & Love on Her Post

After Hernandez shared her Instagram post, dozens of people took to the comments section to share in her love and to let her know that they are so happy for her. One of those people is former DWTS contestant JoJo Siwa.

“IM OBSESSED,” Siwa wrote.

Other fans appeared equally as thrilled as Siwa.

“Y’all make my heart so happy!!!” one person said.

“You two are so adorable. So happy for you,” another comment read.

Hernandez has done a great job at keeping her personal life out of the public eye, leaving some fans confused about the gymnast’s romance.

“HOW DIDNT I KNOW THIS,” one fan asked in the comments section of Hernandez’s post.

“What rock have I been under?” someone else wondered.

Drury also shared a sweet post in honor of their anniversary.

“Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug,” she captioned her Instagram post. The post consisted of three pictures in which Drury sat on Hernandez’s lap and snapped some pics of them in a nearby mirror, making for a cute, candid share.

Hernandez & Drury Visited Sweden in the Summer of 2022

The last photo of Hernandez and Drury on Hernandez’s Instagram feed was posted on July 1, 2022, and was a photo dump from their recent trip to Sweden.

“Went to sweden for the first time ever, and it was delightful. I will be back,” Hernandez captioned the post.

Drury wrote “I love you” in Swedish in the comments section, to which Hernandez replied, “I love you too!!!”

A month prior, Hernandez shared some pictures of her and Drury having a small picnic at a local park. And, on June 4, 2022, Hernandez shared a sweet birthday tribute in honor of her girlfriend’s special day.

“happy birthday baby!!! you have SUCH a big heart and i love you for it. we’ve had some insane moments together, both fun and wild- yet I wouldn’t want to experience those with anyone else. grateful I get to witness another one of your years around the sun,” the gymnast wrote.

“My sweet girl. I love you,” Drury commented.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Engaged 4 Months After Divorce Shares Post About ‘Happiness’