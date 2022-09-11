DWTS Cast Member Receives Support From Pros After Sharing ‘Hardest Thing’ Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has opened up about the “hardest thing [she’s] ever done” in an emotional Instagram post.

On September 2, 2022, Leah Remini — who appeared on season 17 of DWTS and also stepped in as co-host and guest judge over the years — has sent her daughter, Sofia, to college.

“Bringing our only child to college for the first time has been the most excruciatingly painful and proudest moment of my life. I have never cried so much in my life. I am only comforted by meeting other parents at Target who bonded with me over our mutual pain and pride. It is the hardest thing I have ever done,” Remini captioned a throwback picture of her and a very young Sofia.

Remini recalled sending her daughter to kindergarten more than a decade ago and remembered how emotional it was for her and her husband, Angelo Pagan. This experience, however, is worse for Remini.

“I don’t look forward to going home where my daughter’s room will be empty without her until she comes home for Thanksgiving,” her caption continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Remini Received Support From DWTS Pros & Fans

Remini has been having a hard time letting go of her only child and has shared her grief with family, friends, fans, and even strangers.

“My heart goes out to all the parents and caretakers who might be going through this bittersweet journey,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dozens of comments flooded Remini’s post and she received support from her DWTS friends, too.

“Love you Le,” Cheryl Burke wrote.

“I can’t imagine,” Peta Murgatroyd added.

“Proud of you guys,” said Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Remini also received support from other friends, including tWitch, Mindy Weiss, and Kim Zolciak Biermann. Of course, several of her fans have experienced the similar pain and loneliness that comes with sending a child off to college and many empathized in the comments section.

Remini Had the Support of Her Family When She Moved Sofia into College

As hard as this has been for Remini, she did share a post thanking some of the people in her life for helping her through. Her sister Raquel even flew in from Arizona to help get Sofia settled, which meant so much to the “King of Queens” actress.

“My sister @nicole_b_remini flew in from Arizona to help me move my daughter into college. I can’t express how much it means to me that my sister did this for her niece and me,” Remini captioned another post on her Instagram feed.

“Nicole was there for every emotional breakdown I had (and there were many). Her friend @restus from junior high and her kids helped us morning, noon, and night for two days straight, doing all they could to help us make the dorm room as cozy as possible. My friend Moin was hanging wallpaper in his work clothes,” she continued.

Remini admitted that she’s “still crying” and thanked her family and friends for being there for her. “I am very blessed to have you all in my life,” she wrote.

