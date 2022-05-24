DWTS Alum’s Daughter Is all Grown Up in Prom Photos & Fans Can’t Believe it

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared some photos of her almost 18-year-old daughter going to prom and fans have reacted.

Leah Remini, who is known for her role on “King of Queens,” posed for pictures with her only child, Sofia Pagan, before she headed off to her senior prom. Fans of Remini likely watched her family’s reality show “It’s All Relative” on TLC that began airing in 2014 — when Sofia was just 8-years-old.

Remini’s little girl is all grown up and she will soon be heading off the college — something that Remini is having a hard time even thinking about.

“It’s the last day of high school for our baby girl. It feels like we dropped off our little nugget at kindergarten just yesterday. Her dad and I are a mess, as one could imagine. Angelo asked me last night, ‘so Leah, what’s the future hold with our little girl going off to college?’ I, of course, cried and said, ‘I can’t see a future yet without our daughter here every day in our house.’ I am so proud of Sofia. Yet I’m scared and sad. I don’t know what my life was like before our daughter,” Remini wrote in a candid Instagram caption.

Senior prom is just another milestone to Sofia getting older.

Sofia Pagan Wore an Emerald Green Gown With a High Slit

In the photos that Remini shared on social media, Pagan’s emerald green gown was on full display. She stood next to her parents wearing a pair of heels and appeared to be nearly the same height as her mom. The dress complimented Pagan’s figure and featured a high slit, which appears to be a prom trend in 2022.

“Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. We had 150 students from her class over for photos. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast,” Remini captioned her Instagram post which included two family photos.

“Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Sofia’s graduation is on Friday…and then she turns 18 in June,” her caption continued.

Several Fans Commented on Remini’s Post, Complimenting Pagan on Her Beauty

Both Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagan, have expressed just how proud they are of their daughter. Pagan shared an emotional video from his daughter’s pre-prom festivities and shared that he was “so overwhelmed with emotion.”

Fans were overjoyed to share in this memory with Remini and her husband, and many couldn’t get over just how grown up Sofia is.

“What a Beauty!! Congrats Sophia,” one comment read.

“Beautiful picture.. Congratulations! Best wishes on your new journey! Best wishes on Mom and Dad new journey too . I know this will be hard…..I’ve been through this. I PROMISE you will be ok,” another fan wrote.

“THIS IS INSANE!!!!!!!!!!! She is LITERALLY the perfect version of the two of you! She is so so so so beautiful…….. and that HAIR !!!!! Like WOW …… I’m just a tiny bit jealous! I wish you health and happiness,” added someone else.

“Wow i cant believe Sofia is gonna be 18! Congrats on all her accomplishments. She looks gorgeous!!” a fourth person said.

DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy even stopped by the comments section to wish Sofia well.

“Congrats!!!!” Chmerkovskiy wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

