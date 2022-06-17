Leah Remini Shares Rare Video of Daughter Sofia as She Turns 18

Leah Remini’s daughter marked a big milestone. The only child of the ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant-turned-co-host turned 18-year-old, and her proud mom shared the news with fans.

Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan welcomed their daughter Sofia Bella on June 16, 2004, per The Chicago Tribune. Nearly a decade later, Sofia cheered her mom on from the DWTS audience and broke down in tears when she was eliminated from the celebrity ballroom competition, landing in fifth place, per The Daily Mail. But now, Sofia is all grown up and recently graduated from high school.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Remini Shared a Sweet Video of Sofia as a Newborn

In a post on her Instagram page on June 16, 2002, Remini shared footage of Sofia as a newborn in the hospital. The clip showed the new mom and her husband holding their daughter, who wore a pink hospital cap. Remini was later shown putting her baby girl in a bassinet. The clip was set to the Harry Styles song “Adore You.”

“Today, our daughter turns 18 and will soon be off to college,” Remini captioned the post. “Sofia Bella, I can honestly say I have never known love until the day I held you in my arms. I am crying as I try and post something here to tell you how much you have given me. Making me your mom has been my greatest honor. Daddy and I adore you.”

Remini’s birthday tribute to her daughter came one day after she celebrated her own birthday. Remini was born on June 15, 1970, and 18 years ago she spent her birthday in labor with Sofia.

In a post on his Instagram page, Pagan shared a series of photos of his wife and daughter with a touching caption.

“18 years ago on her birthday, I was driving this beautiful creature to the hospital, where she gave me my beautiful [Sofia],” he captioned a pic of Remini. “What a great way to spend your birthday, everything hurts, you can’t get comfortable, breathing technique malfunction, annoyed by everything and everyone around you, ‘just give her the damn epidural’ !! Sorry i had a moment! What an absolute champ you were! Thank you Lele for making this dream come true. I’m the luckiest man in the world I get to celebrate my girls together.“

Remini Posted a Recent Pic of Her Daughter all Grown Up

Remini has shared several updates on Sofia with her fans in recent weeks. In May 2022, she posted a series of Instagram photos from Sofia’s prom night. Remini captioned pics of her daughter in a dark green gown with, “Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down.”

In another Instagram post soon after, Remini posted a slideshow of throwback pics of Sofia and revealed her daughter had just completed her last day of high school.

“This the last day of high school for our baby girl,” Remini captioned the post. “It feels like we dropped off our little nugget at kindergarten just yesterday.” The former “King of Queens” star admitted that she still “can’t see a future yet without our daughter here every day in our house.’”

Remini previously told People that her daughter will attend college in the fall of 2022, most likely at a university on the East Coast. The DWTS alum added that until Sofia leaves for college, she’s “trying to treasure every moment” with her daughter.

