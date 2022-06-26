‘Disappointed’ Fans React to Former DWTS Host’s New Job

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Fox announced that Leah Remini, who previously co-hosted a few episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” with Tom Bergeron, would be replacing Matthew Morrison as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I’m thrilled to share the news that I’ll be joining ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as a judge. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers,” Remini captioned a photo of a reserved parking spot that had her name of it.

Though Remini has many fans and is a fairly popular actress, there were quite a few people who voiced concern over having her on SYTYCD as a judge. Many don’t feel that Remini is experienced enough to judge the dance competition show and have said such on Instagram.

Remini made her judging debut on the show on June 15, 2022, and fans still aren’t happy that she was chosen to fill the role.

Here’s what you need to know:

After Remini made her debut as a judge on SYTYCD, a Reddit thread was started for fans to discuss how they felt about having her on the show.

“Anyone else disappointed with Leah Remini as the replacement judge? I’m about 10 minutes into this episode and I’m already over it,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off the new thread.

“Yup me too, she is saying the same thing every time,” someone agreed.

“Is she even a dancer? Sorry but I see this as a prerequisite for being a judge on SYTYCD,” another Reddit user added.

“Bring back old white guy and Tamale Train,” another comment read.

On the flip side, some fans didn’t think Remini did half bad.

“I’m giving some grace and think we should give it more than and episode,” someone said.

“I was lukewarm until she reinacted [sic] Alexis’ flinging herself from Keaton then I fell in love with her,” another Reddit user chimed in.

Remini Thinks She’s a Great Fit for SYTYCD

Remini was on DWTS as a contestant in addition to taking on hosting duties for a couple of episodes, filling in for Erin Andrews. Remini also sat at the judge’s table in September 2019 as part of the “Cast From the Past” series, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Shortly after she was announced as the new judge on SYTYCD, Remini explained why she felt that she was a great choice for the panel.

“Makes sense, why wouldn’t I be judging,” Remini told Entertainment Tonight.

“I love dancing, I love dancers, I love dance shows, I love artists. I got a dance studio. People don’t know that I dance every day but that doesn’t matter, I’m not trying to like make myself like, ‘Oh duh, I’m a dancer, I should be a judge.’ I’m not a dancer but I’m a fan of the show. I love dance,” she added.

“I love dancers,” she said. “I love watching dancers… First of all, it is not easy. If you dance it’s because you love it. That’s it.”

