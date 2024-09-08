DWTS Alum Divorce Update: Issue of Potential Spousal Support Resolved

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” is divorcing her husband after two decades of marriage. Season 17 DWTS alum Leah Remini shared the news of her divorce in an Instagram post on August 29.

Now, additional details about the divorce have emerged.

Leah Remini & Angelo Pagan Agreed to no Spousal Support

Remini and her estranged husband, Angelo Pagan, spent nearly 30 years together, she noted in her Instagram post. On September 5, People reported some details from the court filings regarding the couple’s divorce.

According to People, Remini filed for divorce on August 29. Pagan submitted a response to the court and People reviewed the filing on September 5.

People revealed that both Remini and Pagan request that neither party in the divorce be granted spousal support.

In addition, noted People, Remini and Pagan both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. They both also provided a separation date of August 1, per People.

E! News indicated on September 5 that they also reviewed the court documents the pair filed. The media outlet noted that neither Pagan nor Remini needs child support. The couple shares one child together, Sofia, who is 20.

Remini requested the court terminate the option to award either party any spousal support, E! News confirmed. The media outlet noted that Pagan agreed to the request.

At this stage, according to E! News, the only outstanding issue for Pagan and Remini to resolve involves property. Remini’s filing indicated the division of assets and property was still “to be determined,” according to E! News.

Remini & Pagan Remain Close

People noted that Pagan and Remini initially met in Los Angeles, California in 1996. They married in 2003 and had their daughter Sofia in June 2004. In addition, Pagan has three older sons from an earlier relationship.

According to People, during a 2019 appearance on the “RuPaul” talk show, Remini revealed she and Pagan “didn’t meet under the best of circumstances.”

“We got counseling and it was not an easy road…the truth of the matter is he is my rock,” she added.

In a 2010 interview between Remini and her daughter, published in Redbook, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted she fell in love with Pagan at first sight. Remini first crossed paths with Pagan as he performed in a Cuban restaurant and club.

Remini noted in her Instagram post about the divorce that they remain “best friends.” She revealed, “We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

Despite that, she added, “We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.”

She explained, “After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.”

The divorce announcement prompted many fans and colleagues to send Remini their support.

Holly Robinson Peete commented, “Rodney and I love you both so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke wrote, “Love you both so much.”

Another former show pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, echoed Burke’s note, and current pro Sasha Farber sent his love via a string of heart emojis.

A fan of Remini’s wrote, “Why does this one make me so sad? I just loved watching your whole family on your reality show. My love to you all. ❤️”