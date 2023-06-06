DWTS Family Member Asks for Prayers Following ‘Heartbreaking News’

On June 5, 2023, former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge, host, and alum Leah Remini shared the news that a dear friend of hers has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Mike has been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer. Mike is my rock. He was the one I called while I was still in Scientology, harboring doubts and concerns. Mike was the first person to help me navigate my life outside Scientology every day. Mike was not only there for me every day but also there for my whole family,” Remini captioned an Instagram post about her friend Mike Rinder.

“Here’s the thing about Mike – he’s a tough Aussie, through and through. He’s not in the business of losing battles; this is one fight he is determined to win. Let’s give him our support and love because that’s what he’s done for many of us,” she added.

Many may recognize Rinder as the co-host of “Leah Remini: Scientology & The Aftermath,” which was released on Netflix. He is also an author and a podcast host. In 2007, Rinder “escaped” Scientology, according to his website. He has been known to help others on their quests to do the same — Remini included. The “King of Queens” actress left Scientology in 2013, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Remini Shared a Link to Mike Rinder’s Wife’s Blog Post About His Diagnosis

On her Instagram Stories, Remini also shared a link to a blog post written by Mike Rinder’s wife, Christie. In a blog post published on June 4, 2023, Christie Rinder shared that it took months to get the “correct diagnosis” for her husband, who has been having “health issues” since March 2023.

Christie Rinder also wrote that her husband has started treatment.

“We’ve got a fantastic oncologist who Mike feels very comfortable with, and has confidence in. The medical team also found a specific mutation in Mike’s blood which is the driver of the cancer. There is an approved targeted therapy that has a very high percentage of effectiveness for this mutation. Mike should be able to start that therapy very soon and we are hopeful that he will make a full recovery as a result,” she wrote, sharing an optimistic viewpoint.

Leah Remini’s Fans Shared Their Well Wishes in the Comments Section of Her Post

Many of Remini’s Instagram followers offered words of encouragement and support and, of course, offered their prayers. Many people also commented on Remini’s posts with positive stories about recovery.

“My brother in law is in remission from advanced esophageal cancer. Healing prayers for Mike coming his way!” one person wrote.

“Love Prayers and Healing to Mike and his sweet family,” someone else added.

“My friend just recovered from stage for esophageal cancer… It is possible!!! his was advanced… University of Pennsylvania did an amazing job! And he is now considered in remission! Praying that your friend will be fine!!!!” a third comment read.

“Mike is a rockstar and a true hero. We’ll be sending prayers until this battle is won,” a fourth Instagram user said.

