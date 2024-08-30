Leah Remini Gets Support From DWTS Family Following Surprise Divorce News

Leah Remini is receiving support from fans, family, and friends following the announcement that she is filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagan.

On August 29, 2024, the ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant-turned-guest-co-host and judge stunned fans when she shared a lengthy message on her Instagram page to reveal she was ending her marriage to her partner of nearly three decades.

“Well, here we are,” Remini, 54, captioned photos of her and Pagan from their early days in the 1990s alongside a more recent photo. “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

The former “King of Queens” star added that she still considers Pagan her best friend, but explained that they “both changed” over their 28-year relationship, Remini also said she considers her long marriage to be a success. The soon-to-be exes share a daughter Sofia Bella, 20.

Remini’s sad divorce news comes days after her best friend Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Celebrities Showed Support For Leah Remini

Fans fell in love with Remini and her family during their stint on the reality show “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative,” which aired for two seasons on TLC in 2014.

A decade later, Remini’s divorce post received hundreds of supportive fan comments. Some comments were from the friends she made while she was on “Dancing With the Stars,” both as a contestant in season 17 and later as a guest co-host and judge.

“Love you both so much ❤️ ,” wrote former DWTS pro and Remini’s close friend Cheryl Burke.

“I love you guys so much 💔 ,” added fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Pro dancer Sasha Farber also posted a series of “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” emoji.

Remini also received a confusing comment from Rosie O’Donnell. The actress/comedian commented “Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉” on Remini’s post along with streamers and champagne emoji.

Some fans questioned if O’Donnell thought the post was an anniversary message.

“I think you missed what she was saying,” one commenter wrote to O’Donnell.

“@rosie tell me you didn’t read it without telling me you didn’t read it 😂🤦🏼‍♀️,” another fan cracked.

Leah Remini Had Concerns About Her Husband’s Feelings When She Was on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Play

Remini first met Pagan at Cuban nightclub El Floridita in Hollywood. In a 2010 interview with Redbook she said it was “love at first sight” when she met her future husband.

She also hinted that her husband was jealous when she was a contestant on season 17 of the “Dancing with the Stars.” During a November 2023, appearance on Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Remini revealed that she requested for pro dancer Tony Dovolani to be her partner because he was married,

“When I told Angelo, my husband, that I was gonna do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he said, ‘Who are you dancing with?’” Remini shared, adding, “I’m like ‘Do you want me to show you pictures?’ I said, ‘I’ll pick a married guy.’”

“So I went and looked at the cast and I Googled everybody and I wanted to see who was married, with kids.” She explained. “They would understand, we would kind of have a similar life. And so that’s why I picked Tony.”