Fans Unhappy After Former DWTS Host Joins Another Show

On Friday, June 10, 2022, a reality competition show made a big announcement. Former “King of Queens” actress Leah Remini had inked a deal to replace Matthew Morrison as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“Please welcome @leahremini as she joins the #SYTYCD Judge’s Panel on the milestone 300th episode airing this upcoming Wednesday, June 15,” read the caption of the official announcement shared on the SYTYCD Instagram account.

Remini previously appeared as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and returned to the program to co-host a few episodes with Tom Bergeron. She also served as a guest judge on the show in September 2019 as part of the “Cast From the Past” series, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Remini also shared the news on her own Instagram account.

“I’m thrilled to share the news that I’ll be joining ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as a judge. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers,” Remini captioned a photo of a reserved parking spot with her name on it.

Reaction to Remini’s new gig has been less than stellar, however, with many feeling that she isn’t the best fit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many SYTYCD Fans Are not Happy With the Decision to Add Remini as a Judge

Shortly after Fox made the official announcement, fans took to Instagram to share their feelings.

“Give us someone with a background in dance!” one person commented.

“I mean Hello?? Sonya Tayeh? Mia Michaels? Christina Applegate? Jesse Tyler Ferguson? Travis Wall? NIGEL? MARY?? Why couldn’t you pick one of these legends? So bummed,” someone else added.

“Wtf. You had the perfect opportunity to bring back Nigel without question and you pick… Leah Remini?” a third person questioned.

“I love Leah … but huh? This seems incredibly odd,” another comment read.

“Uh, eventually you intend to have dance experts on your dance show?? With the exception of Twitch, are your judge choices just designed to irritate your audience to the max? Ridiculous,” a fifth person criticized.

Remini Made Her Judging Debut on a Special Night

Remini’s first night on the SYTYCD judge’s panel was one to remember. The show’s 300th episode was celebrated by introducing the season’s Top 12 dancers chosen to move to the SYTYCD studio, according to Variety.

The show has been on the air for 16 seasons, and has featured several judges over the years, including Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.

During Remini’s time as a contestant on DWTS’ season 17, she was taught several ballroom dances by her partner Tony Dovolani. The two were eliminated week 10. Despite this experience, Remini doesn’t have a dance background — which is what made her a good fit for DWTS to begin with. However, she does have experience being on television and people do seem to like her — even if they don’t feel she’s the right person to fill Morrison’s shoes.

A rep told Heavy that Remini will serve as a judge on SYTYCD for the remainder of the season.

