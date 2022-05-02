A-List Scientologist Speaks Candidly About Leah Remini

Actress Leah Remini, a former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor and frequent guest host, left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and has been outspoken about her negative experiences with the organization.

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss (“The West Wing,” “Mad Men”) is a practicing Scientologist and has been outspoken about her positive experiences with the organization. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Moss addressed the report that she left an awards ceremony that was honoring Remini’s anti-Scientology docuseris and that she is forbidden to speak to the “King of Queens” actress.

Moss Denies The Awards Ceremony Report That She ‘Left the Room’ Because of Remini

In 2017, the Television Critics Association honored both Moss and Remini at the same awards banquet. Moss was there because “The Handmaid’s Tale” earned the Outstanding Achievement in Drama award and Remini was there because “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” earned the Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming award.

Moss was absent from the room when Remini took the stage to accept her award, which involved giving a speech about her experiences with Scientology. In the speech, Remini dedicated her award to two women, a mother and daughter, who “lost 10 years of their relationship because they believed they had to follow Scientology’s cruel policies, and in the end their final moments were devoted to turning the tide of the past,” according to Reality Blurred.

The wife of a TVLine writer who was in attendance at the awards tweeted that night, “Scientologist Elisabeth Moss left the room while Leah Remini accepted her TCA award. Hope she still heard what Leah said.”

In a May 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Moss denied that she left the room because of Remini, instead saying that she simply had to use the restroom.

“I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that,” said Moss.

Whatever the reason, Remini said in a 2018 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that she was not surprised that Moss might have left the room when she took the stage.

“No, unfortuately, I wish I was surprised, but … that is kind of the teachings of Scientology to not watch or listen to anything or anyone who’s speaking out against the abuses of it,” said Remini.

When host Andy Cohen expressed his surprise at hearing about the awards show, she said it’s not uncommon at all.

“They (Scientologists) run away, they literally run away and it’s really sad to watch it, you know, because I really don’t mean them any harm,” said Remini, adding, “But I know how they feel. I remember how I felt when I saw people who I was taught and brainwashed into believing were the devil, so it’s sad to see them react to me that way. Where I’m like, ‘I’m me, I don’t mean you any harm. I want you to do well in life, I promise you.’ Especially when you’re at a celebrity house party and somebody literally runs out of the room.”

Moss Also Addressed Remini’s Claim That She Is Not Allowed to Speak to Remini

Play

Leah Remini Says Scientology Celebs Shun Her | WWHL Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini tells Andy Cohen how she felt about actress Elisabeth Moss walking out during her speech and says that other Scientologists will run away from her at events. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch… 2018-12-14T04:29:57Z

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published just days after the 2017 TCA Awards, Remini said that Moss isn’t “allowed to talk to [her],” so Remini, knowing that, said she would not approach Moss on purpose so as to avoid putting her in an awkward position.

“Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me. There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position … I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter.

In the New Yorker interview, Moss addressed Remini’s comments, saying, “I have never been approached by her. I have never received any request to talk to her. So there hasn’t been an opportunity for her to say that. I don’t know her that well, so it’s not like we were friends.”

In 2015, Remini released a memoir about her experiences titled “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.” She later developed and appeared in the aforementioned A&E docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which won numerous awards, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017 and the Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2020.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Her ‘Double Life’