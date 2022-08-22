‘Dance’ Judge Skips Best Friend’s Wedding Igniting Rumors of a Major Fall Out

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge was not in attendance at her longtime best friend’s wedding over the weekend, making some wonder if the two had a falling out.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their love with a second wedding weeks after tying the knot in Las Vegas. The couple hosted their family and friends — including several celebrity colleagues — at Affleck’s property located on Hampton Island Preserve, according to People magazine.

And while many people have been focusing on who was in attendance at the three-day event, there were some people who were noticeably absent. For starters, Affleck’s only brother Casey Affleck didn’t make the trek to Georgia. In addition, Lopez’s long-time best friend Leah Remini was not in attendance.

Some Are Wondering if Lopez & Remini Had a Falling Out

Lopez and Remini’s friendship spans decades and the two have been tied at the hip for years. The fact that Remini skipped Lopez’s wedding is a major red flag and a sign that they might be on the outs.

“I’m very worried that JLo and Leah Remini have had a falling out. Leah appeared to miss both of JLo/Ben’s weddings,” author and People magazine correspondent Dave Quinn tweeted on August 20, 2022.

“Maybe Ben wasn’t happy when Leah posted that pic of him and JLo from Leah’s birthday party last July, effectively making their rekindled romance Instagram official?” he wondered.

In a subsequent tweet, Quinn reminisced on the friendship. “I just love them so much,” he wrote, sharing some photos of Lopez and Remini together over the years.

“If you need me, I’ll be spiraling about this and watching SECOND ACT,” read another tweet of his.

While some fans agreed with Davies that Remini’s absence could mean that she and Lopez are no longer friends, others refused to believe it.

“They’ve been friends too long to not figure it out,” one person said.

“Dont even put something like this out there!!! This would be devastating,” added another.

Casey Was Spotted at Starbucks in Los Angeles While the Wedding Was Taking Place

Remini wasn’t the only missing guest that left fans with questions. Many people were surprised that Ben’s brother Casey wasn’t in Georgia showing his support of the newlyweds.

Interestingly, Page Six caught up with Casey outside of a Starbucks in Los Angeles over the weekend and he didn’t seem too concerned about the wedding. When he was asked why he wasn’t there, he said that he had “other things” implying that he was too busy to attend.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that Casey was forced to skip the wedding “because of family, parental obligations at home.”

However, unlike Remini, Casey did post a congratulatory message to his brother and his new wife on Instagram.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” Casey wrote.

