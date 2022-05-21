DWTS Alum is ‘Scared’ Amid Family Update

Leah Remini shared a major family update with fans. The ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant-turned-co-host is celebrating a major milestone for her daughter, Sofia, but it’s not coming easily.

Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan welcomed daughter Sofia Bella in June 2004, per The Chicago Tribune. Fans have watched Sofia grow up, thanks to social media and also Remini’s 2015 reality show ‘It’s All Relative,” where she made several cameos.

In May 2021, Remini announced on Instagram that she had been accepted into New York University’s associate’s program in liberal arts. “For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn’t value an education, this is a very big day for me,” the former Scientologist told fans at the time.

But when it comes to her daughter Sofia’s foray into college, Remini is even more emotional.

Leah Remini Admitted She is ‘Scared and Sad’ About Sofia Growing Up

In an Instagram post on May 19, 2022, Remini shared a throwback photo of Sofia as a little girl. She captioned the post to reveal that her daughter recently completed her last day of high school.

“This is the last day of high school for our baby girl,” Remini wrote. “It feels like we dropped off our little nugget at kindergarten just yesterday. Her dad and I are a mess, as one could imagine. Angelo asked me last night, ‘so Leah, what’s the future holds with our little girl going off to college?’ I, of course, cried and said, ‘I can’t see a future yet without our daughter here every day in our house.’”

“I am so proud of Sofia,” The former ”King of Queens” star added. “Yet I’m scared and sad. I don’t know what my life was like before our daughter. So I’m open to all advice. Parents, how did you deal with this?

Remini received supportive comments from fans and friends.

“[Leah Remini} no words just tears,” wrote her husband Angelo Pagan.

“You raised her to be a strong, intelligent woman. She’s ready to take on the world mama, and she’s got the best support team behind her….. And I am here for YOU all day every day,” added Remini’s close friend Michelle Visage.

“You pray, you cry, you worry, you don’t sleep. Then you tell yourself you did a beautiful job in raising her. It does get better & easier as time passes. We’re moms so this is how we live,” another fan wrote.

Leah Remini Has Been Preparing For Sofia to Leave For College

Remini, who lives in California, has been preparing for this moment. She previously told People that her daughter will attend college starting in the fall of 2022 at a school that will likely be on the East Coast.

“Angelo and I are very proud, but it’s like I’m having a job of 17 years that I’ve loved and cherished ripped away from me overnight. I’m devastated,” the mom of one admitted.

Remini added that until Sofia leaves for college she’s “trying to treasure every moment” with her.

“Even though she doesn’t need me, I’m in this perpetual mode of trying to impress her with my domestic skills,” Remini dished. “I’ve always provided for my family members, and I’ve always been the boss, so now it feels like it’s coming to a different chapter of my life where it’s not going to be about getting Sofia to and from school anymore. I have to now find ways to get out of the house. It’s scary, because I don’t know what the next thing is for me.”

