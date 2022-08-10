Former DWTS Host Says Goodbye to TV Judging Gig

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is marking the end of another role, but some fans hope it’s just a temporary hiatus.

In June 2022, DWTS contestant turned co-host Leah Remini was announced as a new judge on the Fox dancing competition, “So You Think You Can Dance.” Remini replaced former judge Matthew Morrison, who was fired from the show after he inappropriately contacted one of the contestants, according to People. Remini served as the replacement judge alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa.

The former “King of Queens” star previously competed with Tony Dovolani on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015, served as a replacement host for Tom Bergeron, and was a guest judge on the show in season 28, per IMDb.

Leah Remini Said Goodbye to SYTYCD

In a post shared on Instagram on August 9, 2022, Remini was pictured in the SYTYCD studio sitting in her judges’ chair. She captioned the photo with a poignant goodbye to the show on the eve of the season 17 finale.

“Tomorrow night is the finale of @danceonfox,” she wrote. “I have had so much fun serving as one of the judges on this show. Dance is an integral part of my life. Getting to do something I love and get paid for it?! Thank you for all the love and support!“

Fans commented to say they will miss Remini on SYTYCD.

“I’m gonna miss u as judge so much,” one follower wrote.

Another defended Remini against past critics who claimed she’s not qualified to serve as a judge on the Fox dancing competition.

“Leah Remini does have dance experience she did Dancing With The Stars and she has been taking dance classes ever since! I think she does deserve her spot on the judge’s panel on So You Think You Can Dance!!!” a fan wrote.

As of this writing, it is unclear if Remini will return to SYTYCD for season 18. Heavy has reached out to her rep but has not yet heard back.

Leah Remini Explained Why She’s Qualified to Be a Judge on a TV Dancing Show & Told Critics to Just Let Her ‘Enjoy’ It

Remini has done it all on TV. In addition to her long sitcom career, she has been a host on “The Talk” and “The Wendy Williams Show,” and spearheaded the Emmy-Award winning docu-series, “Scientology and the Aftermath.” She also hosts the game show “People Puzzler” and will always be part of the DWTS family.

When asked about her surprise judging gig on a rival TV dancing show, Remini told Entertainment Tonight that it “makes sense.”

“Why wouldn’t I be judging?” she asked. “I love dancing, I love dancers, I love dance shows, I love artists. I got a dance studio.”

“People don’t know that I dance every day, but that doesn’t matter. I’m not trying to, like, make myself like, ‘Oh duh, I’m a dancer, I should be a judge.’ I’m not a dancer, but I’m a fan of the show. I love dance,” she explained.

In July 2022, Remini faced her critics head-on in an Instagram video.

“For the one guy who’s like…. ‘Why is Leah Remini Judging a dance show?’ Because I am!” she told fans. “I love dancing, and I’ve been ballroom dancing. I’ve got my own dance studio, I’ve been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive, I do it all. But, who can judge a dance show? I’m having a great time, I’m not even there as a dancer, I’m there as somebody who just enjoys dancing. It’s about performing, that’s what I’m judging!”

“I’m having the best time. Just let me enjoy it!” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum added.

