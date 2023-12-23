Lele Pons Defends Friendship With Mauricio Umansky After Aspen Hangout

Lele Pons spoke out about a cheeky video she made with singer Anitta and filmed by her “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Mauricio Umansky in Aspen.

On December 21, 2023, Pons reacted to criticism from a Bravo fan account after being called out for the playful clip in which she and Anitta stripped down into towels and skied with champagne bottles in hand.

“OH WOW IM MAD!!” Pons wrote after resharing a TikTok video criticizing the stunt and Umansky’s involvement in it. “Say what you want about me but NOT my girlll!!!” she added of Anitta.

When one follower asked Pons what happened, she replied, “Some girl said that my friend and i are hanging out with Mauricio cause we want his fame lol and that we have no brain lol the f*** lol .”

“I’m waiting for her to make one more video and then I’m coming 🤬😡,” Pons added. She later noted that comments to the diss video were turned off.

Lele Pons & Anitta Were Slammed for Their Antics in Aspen

On December 20, Pons, 27, and Anitta, 30, documented the fun they had in Aspen after meeting up with Umansky. On his Instagram stories, Umansky, 53, teased, “I’ve officially been asked to be the filmer, the videographer, for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

“We are the funniest girls in the world!” Anitta declared as she posed with Pons atop a ski slope. “We know how to enjoy life, we know how to have a good time!”

Pons and Anitta later jointly posted a video of them skiing down a hill wearing only towels. They credited Umansky as the “filmer.”

In a TikTok video posted by the fan account The Bravo Mom, Pons and Anitta were called out for hanging with Umansky, who separated from his wife, Kyle Richards, in July 2023.

“I just saw this video of Mauricio skiing in Aspen with two girls. First, anybody who self-proclaims funny—’We’re the funniest girls in the world’—eww. Gives me the ick,” The Bravo Mom, whose real name is Ashley, said. “You don’t ever say that. You don’t self-proclaim pretty, you don’t self-proclaim funny, you don’t self-proclaim cool.”

“I don’t know who’s using who more,” The Bravo Mom continued. “Mauricio using young girls trying to prove he’s out skiing with young girls— that have one brain between the two of them— or them being with Mauricio trying to get five seconds of fame. Cool. You got it, you made it girls, You’ll be on 10 clickbaits today until his wife, who is more famous than anybody, simply takes a walk outside, and then you’re old news.”

Lele Pons has Described Anitta as Her ‘Best Friend’ & She Befriended Mauricio on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Pons and Anitta were not named in the diss video, but neither of them need fame from a ski video. The two women each have a huge social media following on their own. Pons has 54 million followers on Instagram, while Grammy nominee Anita has 65 million.

Pons has said that Anitta is her best friend. In September 2023, she posted a photo of the two of them at the MTV Video Music Awards. “One of my best friends just made history tonight at the #VMAs ANITTA I’M SO PROUD!! JUST THE BEGINNING @Anitta,” Pons captioned the pic,

Anitta performed her songs “Used to Be,” “Funk Rave” and “Grip” at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She also won her second Best Latin award in a row after winning for her song “Envolver” in 2022, per Rolling Stone.

As for Umansky, Pons seemingly became friends with him during their dual stint on “Dancing With the Stars“ in the fall of 2023. Pons even defended Umansky amid rumors that he dated his DWTS pro partner Emma Slater. “Clearly there’s nothing in there,” Pons previously told The Messenger of the romance rumors. “Like, at all. Trust me. Have you seen my face? You would notice in my face if there were something.”

