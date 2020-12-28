Why Len Goodman Might Never Return to Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With the Stars season 29 took place during a global pandemic, and that meant a significant change in the judging panel. Six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough stepped in as a replacement for long-time judge Len Goodman, and it looks as though Hough may become a permanent fixture on the show.

Season 29 was not the first season that was missing Goodman; he was gone for most of seasons 19 and 23 as well as season 21 when he was working on Strictly Come Dancing. During those times, he was also replaced with guest judges.

Season 29 saw another important change, however, in Tyra Banks stepping in as host of the show as well as as an executive producer. Following the season, she was asked if Hough would be a permanent member of the judging panel and if Goodman will be returning, and there were not clear answers to either of those questions.

Banks Says Hough Did a Great Job on ‘DWTS’

Tyra Banks spoke with Parade about Hough’s performance as a judge during season 29, and sources have told The Sun that it’s possible Goodman won’t be returning to his role.

“He has such compassion and he dances his a** off,” Banks told the outlet. “He gives the most amazing critiques. He’s firm, yet warm.”

According to sources speaking with The Sun, there are plenty of people behind-the-scenes who are hoping to keep Hough around for the long haul.

The Sun also reported that Len Goodman may not be welcomed back to Dancing With the Stars even when travel restrictions are lifted because of how well Hough’s presence at the judging table on DWTS was received.

An insider told The Sun that Hough “brought a fresh energy to the role and show, and is hugely popular with his screen stars, contestants and crew.”

The executives originally planned for Hough to be a short-term replacement for Goodman, but it seems that they may now change their minds on how long Hough stays on the show.

“Len is a legend and has been a great servant to the show, b ut times are different and so are the considerations,” the source told the outlet. “Derek not only stepped in, but was a hit from the start. His work makes it almost impossible to not have him back. Derek also brings entertainment too as he showed this season that he can do unique dancing routines.”

Banks Has Ideas to Bring Goodman Back

“I miss Len,” Banks told Parade. “I feel like there’s a way to have them both be here. I have a little notepad in my phone of how I can make that work. I’ve got to get that approved by the team but it also depends on the health of not just the nation, but the globe for that to happen.”

So, it looks as though Goodman and Hough could both be back for the monumental season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, though we’re not sure what that would look like yet.

That being said, if there are still strict travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely that Goodman will be sitting out for at least one more season of the show.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reveals New Project Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit