DWTS Fans ‘Crying’ Over Len Goodman’s Parting Gift to Derek Hough

Retiring “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman gave Derek Hough a gift after their final show together and it has fans crying with both tears and with laughter.

Len Goodman Gave Derek Hough a Cheeky Piece of Advice on a Signed Photograph

In the video that Hough posted to Instagram, he and Goodman can be seen in Hough’s dressing room and Hough asked, “Len, so what did you leave me here?,” to which Goodman replied, “I thought I needed to leave you a bit of good advice for the remaining 20-odd seasons that you’re going to be doing this. So, I left you this.”

The signed photo of Goodman in a tuxedo grinning from ear to ear reads:

“This is amazing! I love you, Len,” said Hough with a laugh, to which Goodman said, “Well, I love you too. It’s been so much fun.”

Fans are Crying With Real Tears & With Laughter in the Comments

In the comments, fans absolutely love Goodman’s parting gift to Hough, with one praising the retiring judge’s “wicked sense of humor.”

“Blessings Len and great advice! We love and will miss you,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “I laughed out loud and then got teary eyed.”

“I love this SOOOO much. Thanks you for everything, Len!” wrote a third fan.

“Usually see Len as serious. What a great sense of humor he has too!” wrote a fourth fan.

A fifth fan wrote, “What a brilliant, talented man passing the coaching baton to another!”

“This was sooo cute & emotional & I’m actually v sad now,” wrote another fan.

“I’m already crying for him,” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “Awww I’m laughing & crying at the same time.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” family also loved the gift. Season 31 contestants Selma Blair and Sam Champion both left comments, with Blair writing, “Love this gentleman.” And Hough’s season 13 partner Ricki Lake left heart emojis on the post.

Goodman announced during the November 14 live show that season 31 would be his last season. He was a part of the show from beginning, save for two seasons he had to sit out, season 21 and season 29. He is a renowned ballroom judge and in fact, judged many of the pros long before there even was a “Dancing With the Stars.”

He is retiring to his native England to spend more time with his family and grandchildren, he announced during the show.

In an interview with People following the announcement, Goodman said that he will definitely miss the cast and his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Hough.

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show. I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV,” said Goodman, adding that he always suspected “Dancing With the Stars” would be a success even though a lot of people thought it would flop when it first started.

“I always had a feeling it would be a hit, as whatever was popular in Britain on TV at the time is normally good here and vice versa, and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was already very big,” said the ballroom judge, referring to the U.K. version of the show, which premiered a year earlier than “Dancing With the Stars.”

He added, “However, the majority of Americans were convinced that nobody would be interested in watching ballroom dancing and that it would be a flop. How wrong they were!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in 2023 with season 32.