Gerry Turner’s Ex Said She Was ‘Uncomfortable’ at His Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married on January 4, 2024. “The Golden Bachelor” exchanged vows with Nist in a televised ceremony that was attended by several of the women that Turner dated on his season of the show.

One person, in particular, that surprisingly attended the nuptials was Turner’s ex, Leslie Fhima, whom he broke up with before telling Nist that she was the woman for him. Fhima supported her ex — and Nist, whom she had become friends with while filming — but admitted that it wasn’t exactly easy to watch the man she fell in love with marry someone else.

“It was a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica, because I was there too,” Fhima said on the January 6, 2024, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me. And seeing Theresa so happy really, kind of, just took that away anyhow,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Snapped a Selfie With Theresa Nist

Although things may have been a little bit awkward for Fhima, she made the best of her time at the wedding — and she took a pic with Nist that she shared on her social media.

“Love you @theresa_nist,” Fhima captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, during an interview that took place at the wedding, Fhima explained why

“At our age, we have to celebrate love. And I was very good friends with Theresa. We supported each other throughout the whole time in the house, and all the way through this journey. And I am so, so happy for her and Gerry. I really am. And I am here at the end of the day to support love in any way,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Fhima and Turner worked things out the best they could on the “After the Final Rose” special, and Fhima seems ready to move on with her life. When it comes to being the “Golden Bachelorette,” she has said that she’s open to the idea, according to EW.

The network has yet to officially announce a “Golden Bachelorette” spinoff.

Leslie Fhima Has Spoken Out About the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale

Fhima hasn’t been shy when it comes to speaking out about how things ended on “The Golden Bachelor” for her and Turner.

Following their split, Fhima went on a few podcasts to talk about her experience and how things ended with Turner.

“He made plans with me for [the] future. He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life,'” Fhima recalled in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that. I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level,” she added.

