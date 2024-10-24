Former DWTS Contestants Mourn Loss of One of Their Own

Many people are mourning One Direction member Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31. A few former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors, including Lance Bass and AJ McLean, have posted their condolences on social media or given interviews about the devastating loss.

Payne was found dead in Argentina on October 16, 2024. He had been staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel when he fell from a hotel balcony, according to the Associated Press. The police statement given to the outlet noted that Payne “jumped” from the balcony. He died from the severe injuries he sustained.

Per TMZ, Payne’s autopsy showed that he had “pink cocaine” among other drugs in his system at the time of his death, which is currently under investigation.

Former DWTS Alum Reacted to Liam Payne’s Death

Tributes to Payne have been posted by family, friends, and fans. Some former DWTS contestants who knew Payne also spoke out, sending their prayers and condolences to his family.

“Liam was a friend. We had just finished filming a TV show together,” McLean told TMZ. “We spent six weeks together, and you know, it’s absolutely tragic. I’m still processing it, I’m sure as well as his family and friends and bandmates. It’s absolutely tragic, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone — the family, his bandmates, to the fans,” he added.

“My thoughts and [prayers] with the family, friends and fans,” Bass wrote on his Instagram Stories after hearing the news.

“I’ve been trying to find the words these past few days but I just can’t find the proper words. Liam was such a light and a remarkable soul. To have so many memories by him is a gift that’ll last a lifetime. I’m grateful to have encountered him the times that I did. Without 1D we wouldn’t have had us. We love you Liam,” Ally Brooke, who competed on season 28 of DWTS, wrote on X.

Other DWTS alum also spoke out about Payne’s unexpected death.

“Drugs could cause you to hallucinate. And if he was in a hallucination state, then who knows what would happen,” former DWTS competitor Lamar Odom told TMZ. “I’m gonna make sure I say a prayer for his family and everyone that he knows,” he added.

Liam Payne Previously Appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Though He Never Competed for a Mirrorball Trophy

Payne was never a competitor on “Dancing With the Stars,” but he did stop by the studio back in 2014.

The singer showed up to rehearsal to meet with Sadie Robertson and her ballroom pro partner Mark Ballas, per E! News.

“Is this real life? Are you kidding me right now?” Robertson said when Payne walked into the studio. “It was crazy,” Robertson said after meeting him.

They all chatted for a bit and Robertson taught Payne the “Quack Pack” dance. It’s possible that Payne brought the team some good luck — they made it to the finals, finishing season 19 in second place. The winner? Current DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro.

