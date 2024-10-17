Photo of Liam Payne at DWTS Surfaces Online

In the wake of the sudden death of former One Direction band member Liam Payne, “Dancing with the Stars” fans are looking back on his brief DWTS visit that took place a decade ago.

During season 19, which aired in 2014, Payne visited Mark Ballas and Sadie Robertson during a “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal session.

On October 16, TMZ reported that Payne died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina. He had been vacationing there with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. However, Cassidy had flown back to Florida a couple of days before Payne’s sudden death.

Liam Payne Visited DWTS During Season 19

In November 2014, E! News shared the scoop about Payne’s “Dancing with the Stars” visit. Payne’s visit surprised Robertson and she had a blast connecting with him.

A brief video from Payne’s visit to Robertson and Ballas was shared by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube in November 2014 as well.

E! News noted that when Payne showed up to surprise Robertson, she asked, “Is this real life? Are you kidding me right now?”

Robertson talked to Payne about their “Quack Pack” dance and said the visit was “crazy.”

The media outlet noted that before the “Dancing with the Stars” visit, Payne had tweeted out love to the Robertson family, who used to star in “Duck Dynasty.”

E! News noted that Payne had also spent time with Robertson’s Uncle Si when One Direction was touring back during the same timeframe.

His visit to the “Dancing with the Stars” studio happened when Payne was at the neighboring studio rehearsing for the American Music Awards show.

Sadie Robertson hadn’t been available when Payne visited with Uncle Si. His visit to the “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal seemed to more than makeup for that, though.

DWTS Fans Are Saddened by Payne’s Death

Play

A photo from the visit was shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit and fans had a lot to say about it. Sadly, several show fans had not learned of Payne’s death before seeing the post.

“This is how I hear of his death?! R.I.P. Liam,” one “Dancing with the Stars” fan noted.

“Still so devastating. I can’t believe this happened. Gone way too soon,” one Reddit user wrote.

So shocking and sad that he’s dead now. He was still so young and he has a little son. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” another Redditor shared.

“Much love to his family and friends, especially his little boy. Also to his ex who is being unfairly harassed and shamed right now for her bravery in speaking out about how she was treated by him. No mistake, his death is tragic and premature,” someone else commented.

A separate Redditor commented, “So sad. I feel he couldn’t control seeing the other 1D members with their successful careers and filling out stadiums everywhere while he was getting bullied online for everything and with a failed solo career. It’s pretty sad because he was really talented. His voice was beautiful!”

“BROOO I heard about this literally 3 hours ago right when it broke. I will need 10 business days to recover from this, 😭😭😭😭😭” read a different response.