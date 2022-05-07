DWTS Alum Ripped by ‘Riverdale’ Actress in Now-Deleted Posts

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is getting some push back after a comment that she made about the dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

Reality star Kim Kardashian was given an opportunity to wear a vintage dress that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Monroe wore the iconic gown while singing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy, and has been on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Florida, according to People magazine.

However, when Kardashian first tried the dress on, it wasn’t exactly a perfect fit.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds,” Kardashian said during an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, People reports.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala],” Kardashian added.

After Kardashian’s Met Gala interview, “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart took to social media to share her feelings.

Reinhart Called Kardashian’s Drastic Weight Loss ‘F***** on 100s of Levels’

In now-deleted posts, Reinhart voiced her opinion on Kardashian saying that she lost a drastic amount of weight in order to fit into the dress.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f****** dress? So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels,” Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 3, 2022, according to E! News.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting,” she added.

Kardashian spoke to Vogue about her preparation for the Met, admitting that she “would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein” to ensure that the dress would fit.

Kardashian Has Been Taking Heat From Other Stars as Well

Reinhart wasn’t the only celebrity who spoke out about Kardashian’s apparent crash diet.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel also spoke out about Kardashian’s weight loss comments.

“So, regarding the Met Gala drastic weight loss by Kim Kardashian if you need to lose weight for a role, it’s your body, your choice,” Frankel said in an Instagram video posted to her account on May 4, 2022.

“But when you are the most photographed famous person to walk this planet, who young women and mothers look to everything that you do and wear and say… to publicly say that you lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into a dress… the most superficial of reasons, is all wrong. Young girls hang on every word and effort and lip gloss. And it’s incorrect,” she continued.

