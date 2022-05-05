Fans Have Questions After DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold’s Video

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold posted a video calling motherhood the “greatest gift,” and now fans are wondering when she’ll welcome another baby into the world.

The Instagram video features images and videos of Sage since she was born alongside the caption, “My heart 🥺😭 motherhood is truly the greatest gift 💕.”

In the video, she wrote, “I have a feeling this is gonna go by really fast..”

Fans Want Arnold to Have Another Baby

In the comment section, fans let Arnold know that they’d love to see more baby pictures, possibly of a second child between her and her husband.

“Time for #2 Linds?!!!!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I feel like you will be announcing soon that you are expecting baby #2! Beautiful family! Blessings.”

Some fans question what happened to Arnold’s dog, Moose, as well. The dog has not appeared in her stories for about a year, and he also disappeared from her feed.

“Sage sure is a cutie,” one comment reads. “Haven’t seen Moose lately. Did I miss something?”

Arnold explained in a previous comment that she gave the dog away, however.

“She said awhile back that she gave him to a family friend who lost her dog and needed a companion and she sees him on occasion,” one person replied to the comment.

Some Fans Think Arnold Is Having a Baby Soon

Some fans think that Arnold will be announcing a pregnancy soon. The speculation comes following Arnold’s sisters, Jensen and Brynlee, both announcing their own pregnancies within the past couple of months.

In a Reddit thread talking about the pregnancies, some fans said they thought Lindsay would be the next one to announce that she is pregnant.

In the Reddit thread, fans speculated that Lindsay could have another baby and skip another season of the ballroom dance competition.

“I have a feeling Lindsay will have a pregnancy announcement within the next few months too but who knows,” one person replied.

Another commented, “She seems much more motivated by mom/influence life rather than DWTS so I do agree. Though I’m someone who loves her on the show and selfishly wish she’d come back another season.”

Some people think that Arnold will be having more kids soon because she has said “she wants them close in age” in the past.

Others think that it might not affect the upcoming 2022 season of “Dancing With the Stars,” however.

“I could see Lindsay trying to get pregnant now, but if she isn’t successful in conceiving the next few months, she might then take a break to film one more season of DWTS and then resuming trying at the end of the season/once she is eliminated,” one person replied.

Some fans, however, think Witney Carson may be having another baby before Lindsay does. Carson has hinted that she’d like to have her second baby soon, and she and Lindsay had their first children in the same year. Both dancers were absent from season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Reveals They Almost Quit Hit Show After ‘Humiliating’ Divorce