‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Reveals Plans for Baby Number 2

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold welcomed her first child, Sage, in 2020. Now, Arnold is talking about when she wants to have more children.

Arnold did an anonymous question and answer session on her Instagram Stories, leading to a question about when and if she’ll have another baby.

“SO many questions about baby number 2 and the answer is yes we most definitely want to have more kids,” she wrote as a reply. “Not sure when that will happen but we definitely want more. Sagey needs buddies.”

Arnold Opened Up About Recovering From a C-Section

Arnold spoke in the Instagram Stories about what her recovery from her C-Section was like.

“C section recovery for me was better than expected but mostly cause I was expecting the absolute worst,” Arnold wrote. “I feel like there is such a bad stigma around c sections and while I don’t have anything to compare it to for me it was ok. Of course it’s rough as I’m sure vaginal birth recovery is too and I think the hardest thing for me was how hard it was getting in and out of bed those first couple weeks.”

She added, “I feel like the month after birth is a blur for me so I don’t remember exact timelines but I do remember starting to go for walks around 3 weeks after birth and then I remember feeling good at my 6-week checkup.”

Arnold Welcomed a New Addition to Her Family

Arnold welcomed her nephew into the family in July 2022.

“Baby boy is making his appearance a little early!!!” Arnold’s sister Jensen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her at the hospital. “We are so excited!!!”

Both sisters later posted photos welcoming the baby boy, Brooks Joshua.

Brynley Arnold, Jensen and Lindsay’s younger sister, is also expecting a child in the next ten weeks.

“In a serious nesting mode right now,” she wrote on Instagram on June 22, 2022. “It’s making me so excited!! Who else went into nesting mode?!”

She also shared Jensen’s post on her Stories, writing, “Baby boy. Cannot wait to meet you! @jensenarnold_ who looks this stunning in labor!?”

Some people thought Arnold would have another baby more quickly, possibly even leaving “Dancing With the Stars” in order to do so.

In a Reddit thread talking about the pregnancies, some fans said they thought Lindsay would be the next one to announce that she is pregnant.

“I have a feeling Lindsay will have a pregnancy announcement within the next few months too but who knows,” one person replied.

Another commented, “She seems much more motivated by mom/influence life rather than DWTS so I do agree. Though I’m someone who loves her on the show and selfishly wish she’d come back another season.”

Some people think that Arnold will be having more kids soon because she has said “she wants them close in age” in the past.

Others think that it might not affect the upcoming 2022 season of “Dancing With the Stars,” however.

“I could see Lindsay trying to get pregnant now, but if she isn’t successful in conceiving the next few months, she might then take a break to film one more season of DWTS and then resuming trying at the end of the season/once she is eliminated,” one person replied.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022 on Disney+.

