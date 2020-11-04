‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gives Lindsay Arnold Birth to Baby Girl

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has officially welcomed her baby girl into the world, she announced on Instagram on Monday, November 2.

The birth was announced alongside a photo of Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick soon after the birth. Arnold captioned the photo, “the most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well, more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

According to the caption, the baby arrived at 39 weeks and was delivered via c-section.

Arnold and Cusick Welcomed a Healthy Baby Girl

The couple’s daughter arrived happy and healthy, according to Arnold’s Instagram. In another photo of her and the baby, Arnold wrote, “My sweet baby girl, I love you more than I even thought was possible.”

The couple was originally have been surprised when they learned the sex of the baby, as they told People in May that they thought they would be having a boy.

“We were convinced it was a boy,” she said at the time. “I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn’t think this was going to happen!”

She added that they would have been happy no matter what the sex of the baby.

“But knowing it’s a girl, I’m so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I’ve learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl,” she said at the time. “It can be tough and I look forward to encouraging her, supporting her and helping her find things that she’s passionate about and that she loves. That means a lot to me.”

Arnold Announced Her Pregnancy in March 2020

Lindsay Arnold announced that she was pregnant in March 2020 when she shared a photo of her and her husband holding up a strip of sonograms, writing “Ohhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement.”

The name of their baby girl has not yet been released.

Arnold and Cusick were high school sweethearts, and they got married in June 2015 in a small, private Mormon ceremony in Salt Lake City, according to People.

