DWTS Pro Experiences ‘Scary & Shocking Moment’ During Delivery

A new baby has joined the ever-growing “Dancing With the Stars” family. On May 3, 2023, Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed their second daughter.

“She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon,” Arnold captioned a video on her Instagram Stories just hours after giving birth. In the time since, Arnold has said that the birth of her baby didn’t go as planned and promised to share details soon.

On May 6, 2023, Arnold shared her baby’s birth story and the baby’s name: June. The ballroom pro explained that when doctors attempted to deliver baby June, they noticed that the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck “six times.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Says Doctors Needed to Help June Breathe

Arnold knew that she was going to have a C-section because her baby girl was breech. She’d been talking about it for weeks and said that her 2-year-old daughter Sage was also breech. Although the surgery was scheduled for May 5, 2023, Arnold ended up going into labor early.

She got to the hospital and went into the delivery room and while she and Cusick awaited the arrival of their second child, things got really serious really quickly.

“When it was time for her head to come out that’s when we could see that the cord was wrapped around baby girls neck (explains why she was breech) It was extremely difficult for them to pull her head out and the cord was compressing around her neck as they pulled. When they finally got her head out they quickly unraveled the cord and it was wrapped around our sweet girls neck 6 times,” Arnold explained.

“Very scary and shocking moment for everyone in the room (my doctor said he has never seen a cord wrapped that many times). They quickly and effectively worked on getting baby girl breathing and alert which took a few minutes… those minutes felt like forever but we are so blessed that baby girl came to and started breathing on her own. Our little June came out fighting and we are so proud of her and just so in love,” she continued, adding, “We are soaking up every moment with our girls and just want to say thank you for all of the love and support for our family.”

Lindsay Arnold Says She’s Starting to Feel Better & Is Excited to Go Home

On May 5, 2023, Arnold shared a photo of herself holding her newborn, giving fans another look at little June and providing another hospital update.

“2 days old and our precious girl is such a fighter. Her birth was so beautiful but also the scariest moment of our lives so far.. beyond grateful she is here safe and healthy. Soaking up every minute of these newborn cuddles in our matching diapers,” Arnold captioned the Instagram post.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share that the baby had jaundice and had to be under special lights, which she said was really hard for her because she wanted to just hold her newborn all the time.

On May 6, 2023, Arnold shared a video from her hospital bed on her Instagram Stories, and said that the family was in “heaven” with their new addition. She also expressed being excited to head home and said that she was starting to feel “a little bit more good” while recovering from her C-section.

