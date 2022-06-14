DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals How Baby Sage Got Her Name

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold says she’s “embarrassed” to admit where her daughter Sage got her name — but she told her fans anyway in a recent Instagram question-and-answer session. Read on to find out where “Sage” came from and other fun things Lindsay revealed about being a first-time mom and what kind of personality Sage is developing so far.

Lindsay & Her Husband Sam Got Sage’s Name From a Fishing Rod

In her Q&A, a fan asked Lindsay, “What was the inspiration for Sage’s name?” and Lindsay admitted it’s a little embarrassing — it’s a fishing rod.

“Hahahaha, OK. This is actually a funny story and I was embarrassed to admit it at first, but here’s how it happened. [My husband Sam Cusick] was fishing one day and the brand of his fly fishing rod is ‘Sage’ and he said to himself, ‘I love that name for a girl.’

“He comes home and tells me he has a name idea (didn’t mention the fly fishing rod part) and I fell in love with it! Eventually figured out where the idea came from, but at that point, I loved the name so much I didn’t care where it came from!”

She also said that being a mom is better than she ever could have imagined. When a fan asked, “What is your favorite thing about being a mom that you never thought was possible,” Lindsay replied:

My favorite thing is that motherhood just keeps getting better and better! Like you thik your heart has maxed out its potential to love and then you just keep loving more and more and more. It’s endless love that I truly didn’t know existed.

Lindsay also revealed that she and her husband definitely want more kids. When she was asked, “How many kids do you want?,” Lindsay replied, “Three to four.”

Lindsay Said Sage is ‘Very Confident’ & Independent

One of Lindsay’s fans asked her what is one trait of Lindsay’s that she sees in Sage and Lindsay said her independent spirit.

“She is a VERY busy and VERY independent girl and my mom says that’s exactly how I was as a kid!” wrote Lindsay. “She is very confident and almost prefers to do everything on her own.”

Another fan asked, “How did Sage get so adventurous? It’s beyond adorable to watch! #nofear,” which Lindsay said is great but also terrifying as a parent.

“She is definitely very independent and I love that! She is so excited to explore and I think it helps that we really let her do that,” said Lindsay.

But she added, “I think it’s hard as a parent to not be worried all the time if they are going to get hurt or if something is going to happen to them, but I do think it’s important to give them the chance to learn, explore, and try new things on their own!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

