DWTS Pro, Husband Have Major House Emergency on New Year’s Day

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her husband were left dealing with a serious house emergency on New Year’s Day.

Just weeks after finishing the basement in their home in Utah, Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick found water seeping in from the ground, damaging flooring and causing quite the headache.

“Happy new year to us. I’m gonna scream,” Arnold captioned a video of her husband sopping up water with a towel on her Instagram Stories. “Basement is flooded,” she captioned another video that showed newly laid carpet soaked through with water.

Arnold had been sharing photos and videos of her refinished basement, which includes a full kitchen, living area, and a gym. Fortunately, the whole basement wasn’t affected by the flooding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arnold’s Husband Had to Use a Sump Pump to Drain the Water Out of the House

Once Arnold and Cusick realized that water was coming in the house, he got to work, starting the remediation process.

“I think I’m actually gonna lose my freakin’ mind,” Arnold said in a video on her Instagram Stories on January 1, 2023. “Our basement’s flooded. This whole room is ruined. Most of the floor has water underneath it, so we’re going to have to rip up all the floors. I’m gonna scream,” she continued, adding the caption, “this has to be a sick joke.”

Cusick was seen with a jackhammer in Arnold’s next video, breaking through the concrete floor. “And another reason I’m grateful for a husband who knows how to do these things,” Arnold wrote. In another video, Arnold filmed Cusick and her dad hooking up a sump pump to start draining the water outside.

“So essentially the water is coming up from the ground. The area we live in has had issues with water damage especially during wet winters and all the water was collecting here at the base of our garage stairs and seeping into the rest of the basement so Sam drilled a hole into concrete area that it was building up so it would collect here and we could use a pump to drain it out,” Arnold explained in another post.

Arnold Said Things Could Have Been ‘Much Worse’

Arnold took videos of the damaged rooms and let her fans know that, although it is very frustrating and will be expensive to fix, she was trying her best to “stay positive.”

“Now ripping out carpet so we can dry up the rooms that were affected,” she captioned a video of Cusick working on getting the wet carpet out. Arnold shared videos of the areas that got wet and said that they would need to rip up a good deal of their new flooring — but admitted that they were “lucky” because it could have been “much worse.”

There are several common areas in the couple’s basement that will need to have the floors ripped out and redone, but the bedrooms and the theater in the newly designed basement space didn’t flood.

“So the solution is, of course, extra expensive and they will have to begin work on that tomorrow. But grateful it wasn’t worse and that our whole basement isn’t ruined,” Arnold concluded.

