Pregnant DWTS Pro Gives Update After Emergency Situation

It’s been a stressful few days for “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick. The couple recently finished the basement in their home, complete with flooring, a new kitchen, a play area, and a gym. However, on New Year’s Day, water bubbled up from the ground and started seeping into the house.

“Happy new year to us. I’m gonna scream,” Arnold captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. “Basement is flooded,” she captioned another video.

“I think I’m actually gonna lose my freakin’ mind. Our basement’s flooded. This whole room is ruined. Most of the floor has water underneath it, so we’re going to have to rip up all the floors. I’m gonna scream,” she said. Arnold shared a few videos of water in various areas of the newly renovated basement with some carpeted areas completely soaked through.

After Cusick took a jackhammer to the floor and got a sump pump going, the couple assessed the extent of the damage. “So the solution is, of course, extra expensive and they will have to begin work on that tomorrow. But grateful it wasn’t worse and that our whole basement isn’t ruined,” Arnold said on her Instagram Stories.

A few days later, however, she and Cusick got some good news.

Arnold Said That Much of the Flooring They Used Can Be Saved

Although Arnold just assumed that they would need to rip out all of their newly laid flooring, the people at the flooring company that she and Cusick used actually said that a good deal of the flooring would be just fine.

Calling the news a “blessing,” Arnold said that the flooring they used in the basement is “100% waterproof.”

“The floor boards will not be compromised at all from the water and it saves so much money that we don’t have to purchase all new flooring. Just have to make sure we get everything under the floor dried out! Such an incredible reason why we chose to work with @hewnfloor. I highly recommend,” Arnold captioned a post on January 3, 2023.

Arnold Said All Will Be Fixed in Just a ‘Couple of Weeks’

On January 5, 2022, Arnold appeared a bit more positive when it comes to rectifying the basement situation. While it’s not something she and Cusick anticipated, all should be back to normal in just a few weeks.

“Just got to White Space Studios. I’m about to film. Now, many of you know that I have been planning on filming in our basement once it was finished. And it was finished. And then it flooded. And it’s just… I still can’t believe that happened,” Arnold said with a smile. She explained that she and Cusick are doing some “different things” which will hopefully prevent any sort of major flooding event again in the future.

“We have our flood plan and hoping everything goes smoothly,” she wrote over top of her Instagram video.

Arnold and Cusick are expecting their second child in May 2023. Their baby girl will make them a family of four.

