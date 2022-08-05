DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes New Addition to Family

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold’s family just grew by one.

Arnold’s sister, Brynley Arnold, gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

“She’s here and we never knew this kind of love existed,” Brynley wrote on her Instagram post. “We are so happy and grateful.”

Lindsay Is ‘So Proud’ of Brynley

On her Instagram Stories, Lindsay shared that she was proud of her little sister.

“Baby Girl 😭😭😭😭😭,” Lindsay wrote. “I love you so much!!!”

Lindsay also shared that she was teaching some dance classes but then would be on her way to meet the baby girl.

“About to start my final class of the day!!!” she wrote. “I’m dying to go meet baby girl!!!! I am so proud of you @brynleyarnold I love you.”

Then, Lindsay uploaded a video of herself driving to the hospital to meet the baby.

Brynley got a lot of love in the comments from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“Omg!!!! Baby girl is here! Congratulations you two!” professional dancer Emma Slater commented.

Daniella Karagach also commented, writing, “congrats.”

The family was also congratulated by Jenna Johnson, Krystyn Burtt, Elena Samodanova, Jordan Fisher, Ezra Sosa, and Shirley Ballas.

Lindsay Welcomed a Nephew Earlier This Year

The Arnold family grew by one in June 2022 as well, when Jensen Arnold gave birth to baby boy, Brooks Joshua.

“Brooks Joshua Hill. 6/22/2022 10:21pm. 6 lbs 19 inches. He’s here, we are both healthy and so happy🥰🥰,” Jensen wrote on Instagram after welcoming her son.

Some people thought Arnold was announcing a pregnancy with a new photoshoot, though it appears that that is not her intention.

Arnold posted a video with text reading “Cusick Family 2020 VS 2022,” but because the photos started with maternity photos from 2020, some fans thought Arnold was announcing another pregnancy before watching the rest of the video.

In the video, Arnold flashes between photos of herself and her husband, Sam Cusick, and updated photos of the two and their daughter, Sage.

Arnold’s post was a way to look at the difference between 2022 and two years before.

“I can’t believe I get to call these two mine,” she wrote in the post. “I love our little fam so much! … I will cherish these forever.”

Fans were a bit confused by her hashtags and the photos in general.

“I thought this was gonna be a pregnancy announcement,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “When you went on a girl’s trip with the dwts pros and u guys had your pink jackets you were sideways and I saw your belly and then u made a face like whoops and covered your belly quick. I was like awwww she’s pregnant. Lol”

Arnold has not announced a pregnancy, however, and she has posted plenty of full-body pictures and videos in the past weeks, including videos showing her entire midsection, which one fan referred to as “flat and ripped” in the comment section.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

