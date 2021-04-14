‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hits Back at People Saying She Edits Her Photos

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is hitting back at people who have said she edits out her c-section scar on photos she uploads on Instagram.

Arnold gave birth to her daughter, Sage Jill, in November 2020, and she later started seeing comments from people claiming that she edits out the scar from her cesarian section.

After seeing those comments, Arnold posted a photo of herself in a bikini with the scar fully apparent and wrote about why her c-section scar is actually her “favorite” part of her body.

Arnold Says She Has Never Photoshopped Any Part of Her Body

Arnold uploaded a photo showing her scar and telling her followers why she has embraced it rather than hidden it away.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures… now I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body.”

She added, “It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey. I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?!”

Arnold went on to say that she thinks the surgery and doctors are amazing and said that the doctors did the c-section with the scar so low that it doesn’t show in a bikini.

“I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much. So hahaha for those who care or even read this far, no I am not photoshopping my scar out of anything and in case anyone forgot WOMEN’s BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE.”

Arnold Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Lindsay Arnold has said that she would love to return to Dancing With the Stars for season 30. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she opened up about the possibility of returning now that she has given birth to Sage.

“I want to be a part of this show for as long as they’ll have me,” she told the outlet. “It’s such an important part of my life, and I love it so much so that is 100 percent the plan. I obviously am going to be very understanding of my body and my baby, and whatever is best for my baby I am going to do, but I have every intention of coming back next season and I really look forward to it.”

Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Dancing With the Stars is set to return in the fall of 2021. If the pattern holds, it’s likely the show will premiere around September 15.

