‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Out Haters, Thanks Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is once again calling out people who send hate to her online.

In an Instagram Story on April 26, 2022, Arnold shared a thread of hate messages she has received from a person who doesn’t like her.

“Seriously I get so tired of hearing about allll the free stuff u get everyday and then u talking about it I guess to get paid by it,” the first message she shared reads. “Or to give them advertisement. It’s getting olddddd. I enjoy following u but enough is enough. It’s so annoying that someone like u that doesn’t need free stuff gets it every day.”

The thread goes on to say things like “U love looking at yourself” and calls Arnold “annoying” multiple times.

Arnold’s caption reads, “Tonight’s entertainment brought to you by ‘Cheryl’ (not sharing her full handle cause I don’t want to give her the attention she wants)”

Arnold Wants Fans to ‘Spread Love’

In her second slide containing messages from the Instagram user, Arnold asked fans to stop spreading hate online.

“And yes these are all from the same person,” she wrote. “Laughing at it tonight but sometimes it sucks! Not looking for sympathy at all but hoping to remind everyone to spread love instead of hate.”

The messages on the second slide date back to October 2021 and span months, most telling Arnold to get off Instagram and calling out her behavior as a mother.

The last messages were from March, and they read, “Girl can’t believe u didn’t cut some of that hair off. It is not attractive that long. Looks long and stringy.”

The person sent another message on April 26.

Arnold Says Her Fans Are ‘The Best’

In another post, Arnold said that her fans are the best.

“I’ve been reading your DMs about the DMs that I posted last night,” Arnold said. “And I just want to point out that you guys are literally the best. There are a couple of people who are mean like that, but the amount of love I receive from you guys is just so overwhelming.”

She went on to thank her fans, writing, “Thank you for supporting me and my little family! I love you guys!!”

Arnold is no stranger to receiving hate online, however.

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

Arnold also hit out at online bullies earlier this month after posting a video where she shared the lymphatic facial massage that she has been doing for the past few weeks. She said in a separate video that she was hesitant to post something that was such a close up of her face because she was worried that people would say mean things about how she looked, but she told herself to post it anyway because those people’s opinions shouldn’t matter to her.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Shares ‘Raw Videos’ in Tribute to Mirrorball Partner