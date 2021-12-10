Some DWTS Fans Blast Lindsay Arnold’s Christmas Card

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold’s Christmas card has some “Dancing With the Stars” fans wondering what is up with Lindsay’s husband. Here’s why they found the card “incredibly odd” and think it was all about the “ad money.”

Lindsay’s Husband Is Absent From The Christmas Card

In a since-expired Instagram story, Lindsay posted a shot of her holiday card that reads: “Happy Holidays, The Cusick Family.” Except that her husband Sam Cusick is not in the photo on the card, which “Dancing With the Stars” fans on Reddit found “incredibly odd.”

The original poster wrote, “[I] thought it was so, so odd that her Christmas card didn’t include her husband. She has since added stories explaining that they didn’t have any recent family photos and has also made a post dedicated to Sam and Sage. Anyways, she said she wanted to send out some Christmas cards before Thanksgiving so she sent out this card that has just her and Sage on it. Anyone else find this incredibly odd?”

One fan thinks it’s because Sam isn’t on board with all the advertising gigs, writing, “Unless he just refused to do yet another shoot with her. No use in waiting. I sense trouble and have for a while (he isn’t into it).”

One user said that they’d be “so offended” if their partner sent out a Christmas card with their baby on it but didn’t include them.

The Card Was A Paid Sponsorship

It’s no secret that Lindsay is an Instagram influencer — many of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros supplement their income by advertising and selling things on their social media accounts.

But fans think the reason her holiday card is just of her and baby Sage is that it’s she just wanted the ad money and they aren’t her real Christmas cards.

“I think she just wanted the ad money. She needed it done by a certain point and didn’t have her family pics back. But it is weird that she said they don’t have a pic together since Sage was a baby? Like just dress up and take a nice pic for the ad, it didn’t have to be a professional picture. But I’m not sure Lindsay would think of that,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “I know this was for an ad, but it was still incredibly weird. She has several pictures with Sam & Sage from this year why didn’t she just use one of those?”

A third wondered why the company didn’t pay for a family photo shoot, writing, “I know this is for an ad, but maybe the company should’ve paid for a family photo shoot so that Sam could’ve been included in the photo for the ad.”

Another fan said, “The fact that it’s an ad makes me think they aren’t her real Christmas cards.”

Several other users said they work in marketing and don’t believe these are the actual cards that Lindsay is sending out to people for the holidays, which led to a discussion from some fans who think Lindsay’s Instagram is way too heavy on the sponsored posts.

One wrote, “I don’t think she even cares about details like that as long as she gets her money. Lindsey’s Insta is so heavily advertised it’s disingenuous cause she’s constantly pushing products I doubt they actually use. I don’t mind people working with brands, but it seems so fake with her.”

A fan replied to that comment with, “Lol it is so fake. Like her story today was her at rehearsals and then all of a sudden back in Utah making cookies and getting a Walmart + order, then again at rehearsals. Like get your money girl, but your ads could be a little more genuine lol.”

Another said that Lindsay used to be her “favorite pro years ago,” but the “the amount of paid advertising on her Instagram and YouTube channel … turned me off her so much!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

