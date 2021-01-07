‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hits Out at ‘Haters’ After Facing Backlash

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold faced backlash for being on vacation amid the global pandemic, and the star is now lashing back out at fans who have shamed her for her behavior.

After posting photos from the beach of her and her family on vacation, Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, faced backlash from fans. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sage Jill Cusick, two months ago.

There were plenty of comments under Arnold’s January 5 “Vacation Time” photo pointing out that many people around the world are unable to see their families due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and others shamed the couple for taking their two-month-old daughter on vacation during a pandemic.

“Vacation time,” Arnold wrote as a caption. “Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage’s personal photographer for this trip #vacation #sunset #beach #ocean.”

Arnold Hit Back at Followers

Following the backlash, Arnold took the time to upload a photo where she was smiling and giving the camera a thumbs up.

“This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s okay to comment or criticize on anyone else’s parenting,” she wrote. “Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t even know.”

She continued, adding that she’s not perfect and writing, “Believe me you don’t need to remind me of that but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize. I’m very over it.”

She also said that her “haters” should unfollow her and only the “kind” followers should stick around.

Arnold Called Her Husband Her Best Friend

In her most recent post at the time of writing, Arnold called her husband her best friend and said she was happy to be raising a baby with him.

“I truly think that is the key to a happy and successful marriage,” she wrote. “On top of everything else, your spouse should be your best friend. I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn.”

She continued, “It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents. And it has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together. This guy is my official bestie and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Just four days ago, Arnold posted about having a hard time getting a full night’s sleep with a newborn in the house and being thankful for the first time her daughter slept a full eight hours in a row.

“Honestly when I woke up and realized 8 hours had passed I had a mini panic attack and raced into her nursery but there cute Sage was happy as can be and ready to eat,” she wrote. “Oh wow I love this little girl so much my heart may burst! Not sure if this good night’s rest is gonna be the norm but we will take whatever we can get.”

