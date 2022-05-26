DWTS Fans Rip Into Professional Dancer Lindsay Arnold

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are blasting professional dancer Lindsay Arnold for her social media behavior.

After Arnold posted a “swimsuit haul,” where she tried on new swimsuits and linked them to her followers, some fans took to the “Arnold Sisters” subreddit to share how they felt about it.

“How many swimsuits does Lindsay need,” the post reads.

Fans Slammed Arnold For ‘Consumerism’

Some people said they thought Arnold was pushing consumerism.

“These girls blow me away with all their consumerism and excess of STUFF, and then talking about their ‘busy days’ getting nails or eyebrows done, going to a workout class, and going to Trader Joe’s. Fascinating,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Yes their ‘busy days’ drive me crazy too. Like those are things most people have to rush through on the weekend because we are exhausted by the time we get home from actual work.”

Others pointed out that Arnold had gotten more new swimsuits recently.

“Didn’t she just get some when she went to Mexico a few months ago?” they wrote.

Another commented that they were, “pretty sure she just doesn’t want to have to wear a swimsuit twice… which is ridiculous because why buy them in the first place then, it’s such a waste.”

Some said that Arnold was likely just getting money from affiliate links.

Fans Think Arnold Is ‘Careless’ With Her Daughter’s Safety

Some fans of Arnold are upset after she posted photos of her daughter on a horse without a helmet.

Arnold, 28, uploaded photos of herself, her daughter Sage, and her husband, Sam Cusick, hanging out and teaching Sage to ride a horse. In the photos, Sage has her hair in pigtails, and she was not wearing a helmet.

“Sagey girl had her first “solo” horse ride today 🥰🥰😍😍 this girl is so adventurous and fearless it’s the cutest thing ever ❤️,” Arnold wrote. “I love how happy she gets trying new things and today was soooo fun with her ❤️ we might need to trade in those Nikes for some cowgirl boots 😉 thanks to great grandpa for showing us around!”

Some fans noticed that Sage wasn’t wearing a helmet in the photos of her on the horse, and they advised Arnold to be more careful with her daughter.

“No helmet?!?!? Jeez Lindsay is sometimes careless about sages safety,” one person wrote. “Life jacket taken off while boat is speeding, no gate and sage falls down the stairs and now no helmet on horse regardless if the parents are nearby.”

Another commented, “Sage should have a helmet on!! Only takes seconds for her to lose balance and fall off and get a brain injury! Just saying. Be safe!”

Some were nice about the way they delivered the advice.

“As a mama who shares this love of horses and sweet daughters who love them too I can’t encourage you enough to put a Helmet on her!!!” one person commented. “ride on Sagey! Protect your noggin!”

Another wrote, “Is nobody going to comment about how she doesn’t have a riding helmet on? No?”

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

