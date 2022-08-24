DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Hits Back at People ‘Bashing’ Her

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold often sees criticism from people online who think she has too much work done on her face.

The dancer replied to those people with a TikTok video addressing those criticisms directly.

“POV: me reading comments bashing me for getting botox/filler,” Arnold’s video reads while she looks at her phone with a frown. It then switches to her smiling as botox is injected into her forehead.

In the caption, Arnold wrote, “One thing about me: I am gonna do what I want. #botoxinjection #botox #injections #immadome #hatergonnahate #hatersbackoff #itsmylife.

Fans In the Comments Supported Arnold For Speaking Out

Fans took to the comment section to support Arnold’s decision to be open and honest about her botox and fillers.

“Nope, no bashing her!” one person commented. “She’s honest about it, and she’s happy. End of discussion. LOVE YOU!”

Another person wrote, “You do you boo. Don’t let people get in the way of your happiness.”

Some people weren’t as supportive, however.

“BUT you look so much better without the lip filler!! You’re naturally gorgeous,” user thisismeemoo wrote.

Another person wrote, “You aren’t old enough for that lol.”

Fans Think Arnold Is Not Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Arnold opened up about making some tough decisions in her personal life in August 2022, leading some fans to think that she won’t be back on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

In the video, which she filmed from bed, Arnold shared that she’s been going through some hard times after saying that she loves hearing everyone’s stories.

“I’m not alone,” she said. “I knew that I wasn’t alone. I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure a lot of people out there are in the same situation as me.’ But it’s just really fun to hear from you guys. I like it a lot.”

In the text, Arnold wrote that, “This week has been tough. Lots of personal things going on..”

“This past week has been really really rough for me personally,” she said. “Just a lot of personal things going on that I will eventually share. And I also had to make a really, really big life decision that was super hard.”

She elaborated in the text of the video.

“Had to make some big life choices that were so difficult this week and I just appreciate you guys being supportive and nice to me and my family,” she wrote. “Spread that love to everyone you know cause you never know when someone might be going through something.”

In a Reddit thread after Arnold uploaded the video, one fan speculated that the tough times could be “Dancing With the Stars” related.

“Anyone else think the hard things she was talking about this morning was her having to make a decision or finalize the decision not to do DWTS?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’ve had a strong feeling she wasn’t intending on coming back this season but maybe this week is when she had to give them her official word she wasn’t planning on it and she is now struggling with the reality of officially moving on.”

They also added that Arnold could have been hoping to be pregnant with her second child at this point but she could have made the decision to do “Dancing With the Stars” if she is not.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

