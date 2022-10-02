SEE IT: Lindsay Arnold’s Daughter’s First Visit to Disneyland

Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick are in Los Angeles ahead of the Monday, October 3, 2022, episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” on which Arnold will be part of the studio audience, cheering on her friends.

Arnold decided not to do season 31 of the show due to logistics.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah,” she shared in an Instagram caption on August 31, 2022, adding that she and her husband “exhausted every option” but things “did not feel right” for their family. Nevertheless, Arnold is still very much attached to the show.

While on the west coast, Arnold and Cusick decided to bring their almost 2-year-old daughter Sage to Disneyland for the very first time. Sage has been to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but this was her first time visiting the parks in Anaheim, California.

Arnold was super excited to watch her daughter experience the magic now that she’s a little bit older and the former DWTS pro wasted no time sharing some pictures of her little one who was dressed for the occasion.

Sage Posed in Front of the Castle in a Minnie Mouse Romper

Sage hammed it up for her mom while sitting on a wall in front of Sleeping Beauty castle. The toddler wore a red romper with white polka dots and ruffle sleeves that had three stitchings of Minnie Mouse around the collar. Arnold also put Sage’s hair in braided pigtails which sat below a child-size pair of Minnie ears that stayed put thanks to their elastic style.

“SAGE,” Arnold captioned the post, adding two red heart emoji.

Several of Arnold’s DWTS family members commented on the Instagram post, simply in love with how cute Sage looked.

“What a cutie!!!” Alan Bersten wrote.

“STOP!!!!! I love herrrrrr!!!!!” Arnold’s longtime friend Witney Carson added.

“OH MY GOD,” exclaimed Peta Murgatroyd, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“Such a big girl,” season 30 Mirrorball champion Danielle Karagach said.

“Oh my goshhh! How freaking cute,” Derek Hough’s fiance Hayley Erbert’s comment read.

Sage Rode Several Rides With Her Parents

Although she’s still small, there were several rides that Sage went on with her parents. Arnold documented these special moments on her Instagram Stories.

“Sage and Sam are still sleeping and I’m legit crying over the pics and videos of Sage today,” Arnold captioned a video she posted on October 1, 2022. “I love her so much and doing new fun things with her is my favorite thing in the world,” she added.

Sage rode It’s a Small World, Dumbo, the carousel, Buzz Lightyear, and the Haunted Mansion.

“Didn’t get many videos of this one but Sage loved Haunted Mansion!!! Kept saying ‘spooky’ and ‘scary’ at all the characters!” Arnold captioned another video on her Instagram Stories.

The highlight for Sage? A bubble wand.

