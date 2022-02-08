Some Fans Confused Following DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold’s Latest Announcement

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold were left confused after she announced her new dress collection, which was timed for a Valentine’s Day 2022 release. Some of the products sold out, and fans were upset that they couldn’t get their dresses in time for the holiday.

Arnold announced the new dress collection in an Instagram post, which featured behind-the-scenes from a photo shoot for the promotion.

“My Valentines collection with @ivycityco is dropping TOMORROW at 8 am MT!” Arnold wrote on February 4, 2022. “Set your alarms you do not want to miss this, these dresses are going to sell fast.”

She added, “also!! If you order these dresses tomorrow they will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day so be sure to get your orders in ASAP!”

Fans Were Excited About the Collection

In the comments of the announcement Instagram post, fans posted their excitement.

“omg the cutest ever! sage the model… slay totally will be buying tmr,” one person commented.

Another wrote, Sooo cute can’t wait for my baby girl to be here.”

In a separate post about the dresses, which featured the first peeks at the designs, fans were excited about the idea of matching dresses with their daughters.

“So cute!!! I have been wanting to order matching dresses with my daughter!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “That velvet number is what dreams are made of!! and the sleeves on the baby version?!”

Some Were Confused About When Their Order Would Arrive

Though the announcement made it clear that Arnold’s dresses would only arrive in time for Valentine’s day if they were purchased by February 5, 2022, some fans of the dancer were confused when they saw that they weren’t able to get their order in time for the holiday.

Some of the designs sold out right away, which meant that any additional orders would be preorders.

“You guys sold the Brynley Dress out in just a few hours,” Arnold wrote in an Instagram post. “BUT good news is it’s still available for preorder so definitely take advantage of that.”

One person was worried they wouldn’t get their order in time.

“The Brynley dress said it was pre order?! Will it come in time for Valentine’s Day?” one person commented, to which Ivy City, the company producing and shipping the dresses, said that only ready to ship orders would be arriving in time.

Another person wrote, “I wish I had 100 bucks to spend on a dres…”

“I just ordered my Brynley dress! But it says arrives by end of march… not in time for Valentine’s Day?” another commenter said.

Before Arnold posted about the dress being sold out, another person commented, also confused, writing, “Is the Brynley Dress sold out? It says ‘Pre Order’ on the website and shipping end of March.”

Most of the comments about the dress collection were positive, with many fans letting Arnold know that they loved the look of each of the dresses.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

