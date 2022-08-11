Fans Think Lindsay Arnold Is Not Returning to DWTS After Recent Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is opening up to her fans about going through a tough time.

The star took to Instagram earlier in the week to share her backlog of laundry and laugh about how much she has to do. Then, she shared a DM from a follower telling her to get off social media and do her housework.

The mother-of-one thanked her fans for their support and all the love she’d received in her messages after sharing the mean DM.

“Love reading all your DMs!” she wrote in the video. “It’s so fun to hear all your cute stories about keeping track of your cute kids heights throughout the years and also all your personal laundry situations to help make me feel like I’m not alone.”

Arnold Is Going Through a ‘Tough’ Week

In the video, which she filmed from bed, Arnold shared that she’s been going through some hard times after saying that she loves hearing everyone’s stories.

“I’m not alone,” she said. “I knew that I wasn’t alone. I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure a lot of people out there are in the same situation as me.’ But it’s just really fun to hear from you guys. I like it a lot.”

In the text, Arnold wrote that, “This week has been tough. Lots of personal things going on..”

“This past week has been really really rough for me personally,” she said. “Just a lot of personal things going on that I will eventually share. And I also had to make a really, really big life decision that was super hard.”

She elaborated in the text of the video.

“Had to make some big life choices that were so difficult this week and I just appreciate you guys being supportive and nice to me and my family,” she wrote. “Spread that love to everyone you know cause you never know when someone might be going through something.”

Some Think the ‘Tough’ Decisions Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Related

In a Reddit thread after Arnold uploaded the video, one fan speculated that the tough times could be “Dancing With the Stars” related.

“Anyone else think the hard things she was talking about this morning was her having to make a decision or finalize the decision not to do DWTS?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’ve had a strong feeling she wasn’t intending on coming back this season but maybe this week is when she had to give them her official word she wasn’t planning on it and she is now struggling with the reality of officially moving on.”

They also added that Arnold could have been hoping to be pregnant with her second child at this point but she could have made the decision to do “Dancing With the Stars” if she is not.

Others agreed that they believe Arnold is done with “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Last year she was able to leave Sage with family and/or have her mom and sisters come out to visit/help out,” one person wrote. “Now that they have babies of their own, I don’t see them being able to help out as much as she would need them to. If she were to do this season, she’d have to put TTC on hold until the end of this year and if they’ve been trying I don’t see her doing that.”

Arnold’s sisters, Jensen and Brynley, both welcomed babies in the summer of 2022.

“She’s been really vocal about wanting another baby too I’m sure that contributed to not wanting to return,” one person theorized.

When the post was shared on the “Dancing With the Stars” subreddit, some said they thought speculation about Arnold’s return was warranted.

The cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is expected to be announced in the early weeks of September 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

