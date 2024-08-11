Fans Think DWTS Pro Is Returning for Season 33 After 3-Year Ballroom Break

“Dancing With the Stars” fans think Lindsay Arnold could make a return to the ballroom for season 33.

Arnold last competed on the show during season 30 in 2021, landing in 12th place with “The Bachelor” star Matt James. But fans began buzzing over her social media activity just one month before the season 33 premiere.

In August 2024, the pro dancer posted a “pack with me” video to TikTok. In the clip, Arnold shared that she was going on a “quick trip” to Los Angeles.”Pack with me to go to L.A. for two days,” the Utah native told her followers. “I’m super excited. Quick trip.”

Arnold teased that she needed to pack “mostly” activewear as she grabbed a few of her favorite workout sets for her suitcase. The 30-year-old dancer also told her followers she put on “tanning mousse” ahead of her flight to L.A.

Fans reacted in the comment section to speculate that Arnold traveled to Los Angeles for something related to “Dancing with the Stars.” The 33rd season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition premieres on September 17.

“Does this mean you’re going to be on DWTS🧐,” one follower asked.

“Please say it’s for DWTS!?!” another chimed in.

“Just needing active wear is making me pumped… DWTS?!?!?” a third wanted to know.

“Active wear sounds like DWTS to me 🫣😬,” another agreed.

Arnold did not respond to the fan questions about DWTS. But she did share a second TikTok to reveal she was meeting up with her younger sister, Rylee, in L.A. Rylee was a pro dancer on the 32nd season of DWTS in 2023.

“DWTS??? It would be so fun to have you and Rylee on together!” another fan wrote.

Lindsay Arnold Shared Photos From Her Trip

While Arnold has yet to share the full details of her work trip, she did post a photo dump from her whirlwind outing. She shared photos of her doing a photoshoot in workout gear, hanging out with fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber, and a look at her sweet accommodations at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. She also posed with her sister Rylee and manager Madison Kate Smith.

Rylee also posted photos from her trip to L.A., which included a peek at her doing some sort of photoshoot as well. The photoshoot did not appear to be related to “Dancing With the Stars,” but any promotional shoot for the show would have to be kept top secret as casting for season 33 has not yet been announced by ABC.

Lindsay Arnold Took a ‘Break’ From DWTS to Focus on Her Family

Arnold had a one-year-old daughter when she competed on DWTS in 2021, but since that time she has welcomed a second baby girl.

In a May 2024 interview with Parade, she explained that she decided to step back from professional dancing to make money as a content creator while her kids are young. “I already enjoyed sharing my life with my followers because I had gained a following from being on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” she noted. “So, that was a fun and natural transition for me.”

But the dancer also reiterated that she has in no way packed up her dancing shoes for good. “I wouldn’t ever use the word retired because I don’t feel like I ever want to close that door,” she told the outlet. “So, I would say more I’m on a break. It’s something that I would love, love, love to bring back into my life in some aspect if possible.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33