Lindsay Arnold Shares ‘Most Embarrassing’ Thing to Happen to Her on DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold recently took to her TikTok and social media to share one of her most embarrassing moment from filming the show.

On February 24, 2022, Arnold uploaded a TikTok where she showed the moment.

“I will never live this one down…” she captioned the video. “#fartsarefunny #fartinginpublic #embarrassingmoments.”

In the video, she wrote, “Reminiscing about that time I did the most embarrassing thing I have ever done on national television…”

Arnold Farted In Her Partner’s Face

The video she shared was one of her rehearsing with her season 24 celebrity partner David Ross where she was seen farting in Ross’s face when he lifted her upside down. Both partners fell to the ground because they were laughing so hard.

“David dropped me on my butt, and then my butt was mad at him!” she can be heard saying. “It was just payback.”

She told her partner, “That was the most perfect way I could have farted in your face, but at least I did it with a bang, you know?”

Fans thought the video was hilarious.

“Pls I would have quit the show and left the country,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “His mouth was open and everything” alongside a crying emoji.

One person said “Dancing With the Stars” did not need to air that segment, and another said, “i would have respectfully passed away.”

“The way he thought it was so funny makes it so much less embarrassing somehow lol,” another person commented on the video.

Others said they thought her partner probably also remembered the moment.

“hahahaaa I’m sure Ross will never forget that either,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Arnold Previously Shared Other Embarrassing Moments

In April 2021, Arnold shared embarrassing moments on her Instagram Stories. One showed off a video of herself with Alan Bersten that concluded when they both fell down.

She also shared a video of herself laughing with tears in her eyes, adding, “I cannot stop laughing at that video, you guys, that actually happened! That actually happened in a show. People were there. They started laughing. Oh my God.”

Arnold thanked her partner, Bersten, for the memories and said that she was sure she’d never forget the embarrassing moment.

“I will never forget that,” she said. “Like I can relive that entire moment in my brain, probably for the rest of forever, so, thank you, Alan.”

At the time, Bersten responded to Arnold on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m glad you can replay that moment because maybe you can remember that you were the reason that I fell,” he said with a huge smile on his face. “People ask me what the most embarrassing moment ever was, and there it is! I can’t believe we did that. I cannot believe how fast we got up. So my fault. Wow. I miss you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Winner Would Do ‘Heavy Things’ To Get Controversial Celeb on Show