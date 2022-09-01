Lindsay Arnold Breaks Silence About DWTS Exit in Emotional Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has chosen not to come back to the show for season 31.

The star took to Instagram and TikTok to break her silence on the move, which has been long-anticipated by fans and seemingly confirmed when a list of professional dancers participating in the upcoming season of the show was leaked.

“Sharing my decision on DWTS,” Arnold wrote in the caption on her August 30, 2022 video. “This was tough for me and I truly appreciate your love and support for me and my family.”

Arnold Says the Decision Was Hard to Make

Arnold shared the reason she made the hard decision to leave “Dancing With the Stars” for the season.

“I’m really happy that I can now share and talk more in-depth about my decision. I’m sure a lot of you have noticed that I’m not out in L.A. right now and a lot of the dancers are doing the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ promo shoots and all the fun things that come with the new season,” Arnold says in the video. “Awhile back I posted about kind of going through it with a personal decision I had to make… I have chosen not to be a part of this next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Arnold said the decision was one of the “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, if I’m being honest.”

She said she still loves the show with all of her heart and that it represents family for her.

The Dancer Is Prioritizing Family

Arnold says that she wants to prioritize her family and growing her family in the coming months, which she wouldn’t be able to do if she were in Los Angeles and her husband was in Utah.

“Life is so different for me now, I, as you all know, have a daughter,” she continues. “Sage is the best and most important thing in my entire world, and family is truly the most important thing for me. Many of you know that I live here in Utah with my husband Sam, and this is where all my family is.”

She adds, “And without going into too much detail, there was just a lot of logistical things that are so much harder when you are a working mom who has to uproot her life and move to a different state completely… If ‘Dancing With the Stars’ were here in Utah, I would do it until I was 75 years old.”

The professional dancer said she doesn’t think moving away would be the best thing for her or her family before tearing up when talking about the logistics of the new season.

“We’re trying to get pregnant, we want to expand our family,” she added. “And that is quite impossible to do if you are not with your husband to make that baby and we just feel like this is where our life is leading us in this moment in time.”

Arnold shared that she is “devastated” and the decision was “heartbreaking.” She also said she can’t wait to watch the new season.

“I just feel so much peace with this decision,” Arnold shared.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

