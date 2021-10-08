‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Pro Lindsay Arnold After Announcement

Some fans are upset with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold after she announced a clothing line and used wording that some commenters felt was uninclusive.

Arnold announced her new clothing line on Instagram in a post on October 5, 2021. The post includes photos of Arnold and other models in new athletic clothing.

“IT’S HERE,” Arnold wrote. “What started as a dream project on my ‘wishful thinking’ list has now become a reality and I could not be more excited and proud to share with you my new activewear line made and designed for women to celebrate our beauty and individuality in ALL that we do, @five.the.label x Lindsay.”

According to a Reddit thread, however, the caption was edited after the post was originally put up. In screenshots from the original time, Arnold’s post reads “I could not be more excited and proud to share with you all my new activewear line made for ALL women.”

Commenters Were Upset At the ‘All Women’ Comment

In the comment section of the post, many people asked about the “all women” statement and wondered if Arnold would be including inclusive sizes as well as wondering about the lack of plus-size models in the images.

“Really hope that when you say this is for all women and every size that means there will be inclusive sizing,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “Up to L isn’t all women. I got excited when I saw your verbiage, but none of what’s on their site comes close to inclusive.”

“Promoting this line as being for “All Women” is misleading, though. So many women are larger than a size XL. I thought we were leaving in a time where inclusivity was the new normal. Disappointed in this, but best wishes for a successful and lucrative business venture,” another commenter wrote.

Others commented about Arnold’s posts about losing baby weight after she had her first child, and Arnold has also found herself under fire from fans for her alleged use of lip fillers.

Arnold did also receive some love and support on her post, especially from other “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

“Ahhh!!!!!! Get it girl,” Daniella Karagach wrote.

Britt Stewart wrote, “Yes Linds!!! Congrats.”

Rachel Kirkconnell, Arnold’s current “Dancing With the Stars” partner Matt James’s girlfriend, commented, “CONGRATS! So excited for you!!!”

Some Were Upset With Arnold’s Verbiage

People on the Reddit thread accused Arnold of deleting negative comments on the post.

“Also lol at saying a size 16 is a XXL. A true, plus size XXL is at least a US 18-20,” one person wrote. “Fat people are athletic and workout and she’s really missing out on a demographic there.”

Another commented, “I just love that she thinks going up to a 16 is inclusive… no going up to 16 would not really be including plus sized. It just includes women that aren’t toothpicks.”

Many on the thread commented that Arnold was “out of touch” with other people.

All comments received a response from Arnold’s account clarifying that the sizes would be from XXS-XXL and include sizes 00 to 16.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

