Fans Rip Into ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold were annoyed when the dancer posted a selfie from a flight.

Arnold posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, and it was in celebration of her first flight without having to wear a mask on a plane in over two years.

The professional dancer also posted a video on TikTok about the mask mandate’s removal.

“First time flying with no mask wince the mandate was removed and it feels great!” she wrote, as can be seen in a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Will be nice when we fly tomorrow with Sage cause literally she would just rip ours off the whole flight lol.”

She also posted on TikTok, writing, “First time flying without a mask in over 2 years sippin on my iced chai with ease and smiling at everyone I can.”

Some Fans Called Arnold ‘Tone Deaf’

Some followers who saw the photo and video called Arnold “tone deaf,” and others called the video and photo insensitive.

In the Reddit post about the photo, one fan wrote, “Well, great for her, but I haven’t flown in almost four years and when I do fly next month, I’ll still be wearing a mask, due to the fact that I’m imunosuppressed.”

Another commented,”She did the very least regarding any COVID protocols throughout the entire pandemic.”

Others were upset about the TikTok.

“did she need to post a tiktok too? Is this not extremely tone deaf?” the post reads.

Some comments agreed with the post, while another did not.

“Very tone deaf, but sadly also very on brand for her,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Sad that wearing a mask was such an inconvenience for her #privelege.”

One person defended Arnold.

“How is it tone deaf? She’s complying by federal laws,” they replied.

Fans Were Previously Upset About Arnold’s Instagram Videos

Some followers of Arnold have expressed their annoyance with her social media behavior previously.

After Arnold posted a “swimsuit haul,” where she tried on new swimsuits and linked them to her followers, some fans took to the “Arnold Sisters” subreddit to share how they felt about it.

“How many swimsuits does Lindsay need,” the post reads.

Some people said they thought Arnold was pushing consumerism.

“These girls blow me away with all their consumerism and excess of STUFF, and then talking about their ‘busy days’ getting nails or eyebrows done, going to a workout class, and going to Trader Joe’s. Fascinating,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Yes their ‘busy days’ drive me crazy too. Like those are things most people have to rush through on the weekend because we are exhausted by the time we get home from actual work.”

Others pointed out that Arnold had gotten more new swimsuits recently.

“Didn’t she just get some when she went to Mexico a few months ago?” they wrote.

Another commented that they were, “pretty sure she just doesn’t want to have to wear a swimsuit twice… which is ridiculous because why buy them in the first place then, it’s such a waste.”

Some said that Arnold was likely just getting money from affiliate links.

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

