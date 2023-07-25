Lindsay Arnold Suffers Gruesome Foot Injury After Accident

Lindsay Arnold has sustained a gruesome injury following an accident that happened at the pool.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a few videos of blood covering her foot while she was on her way to get medical attention.

“Well, we had a toenail casualty today at the pool,” Arnold said, filming her bloody toes. Fortunately, her dad, who is a doctor, was able to stitch her up at his office, saving her a trip to the emergency room.

Arnold was hanging out with her family, including her two daughters Sage and June, when her dad moved his chair and it landed on top of her foot. She detailed the gnarly injury on her Instagram Stories on July 24, 2023. She also shared a graphic video of her dad tending to her foot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold’s Injury Was a Complete Accident

After getting stitched up, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share exactly what happened that caused her injury. She explained that it started raining while they were at the pool and everyone was huddled together under an umbrella. Everyone was sitting around a table but Arnold was standing.

When she noticed that June’s carseat was getting soaked, she grabbed it and handing it to her dad to place it under the table. When her dad moved his chair to do so, however, the leg of the chair landed right on top of Arnold’s foot — along with all of his weight.

“Immediately I knew. I was like, ‘oh gosh, that was bad,'” Arnold recalled. “It didn’t rip my toenail out but it kinda like cut the skin beneath it and like kind of like, pulled the whole thing off,” she explained, doing a hand motion to show that the whole top portion of her toe was ripped off.

“I looked down at my toe and it just starts gushing blood,” Arnold said.

Lindsay Arnold Is Hoping Her Toe Nail Will Grow Back

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Arnold shared what her dad did to treat her injury. He started by numbing the area.

“He had to actually rip the toenail off, which was pretty disgusting. Because it was actually split from the nail bed so he ripped that part off and then he had to go in and like, remove the nail that was in the nail bed,” she explained, adding that she “didn’t feel anything.”

Arnold said that the skin under her toenail had “split open,” which required stitches.

“He did, like, two stitches,” she said. “So now, we wait for that to heal, and hopefully my toenail will grow back. I mean, it will, but it will probably just take a little bit, so I’m gonna look really cute for the rest of the summer,” she added, sarcastically.

Arnold then asked her followers if they wanted to see the injury — and her toenail being pulled out — and the majority said yes, so she posted the videos.

Arnold’s injury isn’t affecting how she’s walking and she hasn’t said whether or not she’s experiencing any discomfort in the area.

