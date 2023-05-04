DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth to Baby Girl

She’s here!

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick have welcomed their second daughter. The baby girl was born via C-section on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Arnold previously revealed that her baby was breech, so her doctor went ahead and scheduled a C-section for May 5, 2023, but the little one had other plans.

“She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon,” Arnold captioned a video of her holding her newborn.

Arnold and Cusick are also parents to 2-year-old daughter, Sage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Had Been Having Contractions All Day

Arnold had a feeling that things might progress sooner than expected when she woke up on Wednesday morning.

“Well I have been having contractions for the past couple hours. Nothing closer than like 10 min apart quite yet though so we will see what happens today!” Arnold shared on her Instagram Stories hours before her baby arrived.

“Baby girl are we doing this thing? Lol contractions are still only 10 min apart so I don’t know what to think lol! My water broke before any contractions started with Sage so I’m not really sure what to make of this quite yet but we will see if they get any closer,” she captioned another post.

Arnold said she was trying to get things moving along, but after a walk, her contractions got further apart. A couple of hours later, however, she posted a video of her and her husband in the car on the way to the hospital.

“Soooo we are heading to the hospital! Contractions are in full effect and about 2-3 min apart,” she captioned the video.

Nine hours later, Arnold shared the video of her newborn.

Lindsay Arnold Announced Her Pregnancy in October 2022

Just out of her first trimester, Arnold took to social media to share the news that she and Cusick were expecting their second baby.

“We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post. Less than a month later, Arnold shared a video of her gender reveal. “We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister,” she wrote.

In the time since, Arnold has been keeping her fans in the loop about her pregnancy, from her glucose test to her Braxton Hicks contractions and everything in between.

Days before welcoming her newborn, Arnold took a moment to reflect on her pregnancy.

“38 weeks carrying our sweet girl. As this pregnancy is coming to an end I am just feeling so grateful for this body of mine that has kept our baby girl growing and safe and that it has allowed me to still move and stay active + chase after our little Sagey. Can’t believe we are so close to having baby girl with us,” she captioned a post.

