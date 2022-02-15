‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold may have just dropped a hint that she’s expecting to have a second child in the near future.

Arnold welcomed her first daughter, Sage, in early 2021. During the pregnancy, the professional dancer missed season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” though she was back for season 30.

Since then, Arnold has dropped multiple hints that she might be trying to have another baby sooner rather than later.

Arnold Talked About Having a Second Baby

In her Instagram Stories that were posted on Monday, February 14, 2022, Arnold referenced baby numbers two and three.

Arnold was talking about expanding her walk-in closet by having her current nursery converted. She showed off the floor plan, which included an extra bedroom that she planned on converting into a nursery as well as an upstairs loft that would serve as another bedroom for her children.

“A lot of you are already DMing me and asking me about where Sage will go and especially about where Sage will go when we have another baby,” Arnold started one video before giving her followers a little bit of a tour of her house.

She said that they would convert the current guest bedroom near her master bedroom to a nursery that would currently be for Sage but “when there’s a new baby, the new baby would go” there as well.

“But then we also have this also loft bedroom which is literally… right across the hall from the master, and that’s where we will put Sage when we have another baby.”

She added that she thought eventually, Sage could move into a bedroom in the basement “by the time the third baby comes along” if that was something that she wanted and was old enough for. If not, Arnold thought it might be nice for the siblings to share a room for a little while.

Some Fans Think Arnold Will Have Her Second Child Within the Year

Arnold’s sisters, Jensen and Brynlee, have both announced their own pregnancies within the first couple months of 2022. In a Reddit thread talking about the pregnancies, some fans said they thought Lindsay would be the next one to announce that she is pregnant.

“I have a feeling Lindsay will have a pregnancy announcement within the next few months too but who knows,” one person replied.

Another commented, “She seems much more motivated by mom/influence life rather than DWTS so I do agree. Though I’m someone who loves her on the show and selfishly wish she’d come back another season.”

Arnold has also previously hinted that she was thinking about having another baby.

In a December 28, 2021, Instagram post that served as a look back on her pregnancy with her first child, Sage, Arnold wrote, “Took me 10 minutes to put the actual reel together but I spent a full hour looking at all the pics in my camera roll while finding these. I still get emotional over newborn Sagey. I think that means it’s time to make another, right?”

It’s possible Arnold was speaking purely futuristically or hypothetically in her Valentine’s Day Instagram Stories, but it’s also possible that growing her family is in the near future for the professional dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Judge Derek Hough Makes New Career Announcement