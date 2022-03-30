Fans Call DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold an ‘Inspiration’ Following New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold celebrated her career both in and outside of the dance industry with a video telling fans to let people cringe at them.

The video, which Arnold posted on Instagram, flipped through different parts of her career including her podcast, her YouTube channel, filming videos, participating in photoshoots and “Dancing With the Stars,” had one clip that reads, “Let people think you’re cringe.”

Arnold Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Career

In the Instagram caption, Arnold spoke about feeling proud of herself and touched on the fact that she used to worry about what people would think of her career.

“My career is definitely not your typical 9-5 job and that used to make me feel unworthy of being proud of myself?” Arnold wrote. “Which looking back I have no idea why. But I do think it was due to the concern of what others were thinking of me. Were they making fun of the pictures I post? Do they think I talk WAY too much or share too much about my life? Do they think it’s dumb that I get paid to share about products I love?”

She added, “Will they think I’m stupid for starting my own workout program, a YouTube channel, a podcast, you name it. And then the fear was, what if I fail at all of these.. how dumb will I look then?”

Arnold said that she made a decision years ago to stop worrying about all of that and instead just do what she wants to do with her life. She said that now she is proud of herself, though that wasn’t something she was able to be until recently.

“DON’T SELL YOURSELF SHORT,” she wrote. “Dream big and forget about the haters! Also have to point out how lucky I am to have a husband, family, and friends who support everything I wanna do and are my biggest cheerleaders.”

She told her fans to find people who love to cheer them on in their lives.

Followers Called Arnold ‘An Inspiration’

People flocked to the comment section on Arnold’s post to tell her that they were also proud of her and look up to her.

“I LOVE THIS so so so so much! So inspired by you,” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater wrote in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Do what you want when you are young!! Yes when you are young. Do not wait until some day because when some day rolls around you might not be able to!!”

Many people told Arnold that what she was sharing was important.

“Love this so much Lindsay!!!!” one person commented. “This is so important and thank you for sharing!!! Thanks for being such a positive amazing inspiration to me and so many others for so many years!! You’re amazing!!”

Another commented, “Love this. But I also would add.. If you didn’t do it you would have missed out on touching the lives of others in a positive way. You have definitely touched my life in a positive way.. you are love.. strength.. and a shining light .. Keep on sharing and don’t worry .. you have more people that love you than don’t..”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

