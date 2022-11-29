DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Pre-Teen Throwback With Jenna Johnson

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has been friends with dancers Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, and Witney Carson since they were children. All of the dancers grew up in Utah and competed at dance competitions.

During a long trip on an airplane, Arnold shared some throwback photos with Johnson and Armstrong on her Instagram Stories.

Johnson previously opened up about being childhood friends with her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros on the “Conversations with Olivia Jade” podcast.

“In Utah there, for some reason, is this massive dance hub,” she shared, adding that she and a lot of other dancers went to the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio where Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lindsay Arnold and Brandon Armstrong all also trained.

“So I actually grew up dancing with Lindsay and Witney and Brandon,” she shared. “We’re all the same age, and they were my best friends growing up.”

Johnson & Arnold Posed Together at a Competition

In the photo Arnold shared of her and Johnson together, the two posed in full dance makeup for a competition.

“Omg this pic,” she wrote. “@jennajohnson I have known Jenna since kindergarten! So insane to think about how long we have been in each other’s lives. She is going to be the best mama!”

Johnson also shared the image on her Instagram Stories.

“I am screaming at this picture!!” Johnson wrote. “1. Lindsay half dipping me, iconic. 2. I want to count how many shades of pink I have on. 3. The hat… no comment.”

Now, the two professional dancers are pregnant at the same time.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Johnson was quick to congratulate Arnold on her pregnancy, and she also shared a slide of the two women standing side-by-side and cradling their baby bumps.

“@lindsarnold and I are 3 months apart, and now our babies are going to be 4 months apart,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The tears of pure joy haven’t stopped!!!”

She added, “When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true. Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age.. 4 months apart to be exact.”

They’re also now able to include professional dancer Witney Carson as a lifelong friend who is expecting a baby at the same time as they are.

Arnold Shared a Photo of Her & Armstrong at Nationals

In the photo featuring Armstrong, Arnold is in the forefront in a dance costume while Armstrong lurks in the background.

“Hahahahaha earliest pic I can find of us dancing at nationals!” ARmstrong wrote. “We were maybe 11 here?? Maybe… possibly 10 haha.”

She added, “@brandonarmstrong just chilling in the back pretending he isn’t on stage.”

Armstrong later shared the photos on his own Instagram Stories.

“Wow… The fact that I really think I’m up to something with the popped collar in the back is CRAZY,” Armstrong wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.