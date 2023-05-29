Lindsay Arnold Details Horror Over Fear Daughter Was Being Kidnapped

Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick had quite the scare on May 26, 2023, when Arnold woke up in the middle of the night and thought that someone was inside their home kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, Sage.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to her Instagram Stories to detail what happened and to confirm that it was a false alarm and that everyone was okay after a scary incident that sent her and her husband into a panic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Thought She Heard Voices in Her House in the Middle of the Night

Arnold was woken up in the middle of the night and was in a sheer panic after she thought she heard voices inside her home while the whole family was asleep.

“Well, another extremely rough night last night,” Arnold said on her Instagram Stories. “We put Sage to bed and she was like, she wasn’t feeling great, but she didn’t have that bad of a cough,” she continued.

“Me and Sam fall asleep. It’s like 1:30 a.m. I wake up because I hear Sage screaming,” Arnold explained. “And I thought I heard other voices. And in my head, I was like, ‘Sage is being kidnapped right now.’ So, I hit Sam, he is like dead asleep. I hit him so hard. I’m like, ‘Sam! Someone’s in our house!’ And he shot up as fast as I’ve ever seen and ran outside. I really startled him,” she said.

Cusick ran into the hall and was screaming “hey!” Once he reached Sage, however, he realized that there wasn’t anyone in the house. Sage was screaming because she wasn’t feeling well. After giving her some medicine, Sage eventually fell back to sleep.

Sage Cusick Was Diagnosed With Croup

Arnold and Cusick welcomed their second baby, a daughter they named June, on May 3, 2023. In the time since, they have been adjusting to life as a family of four. Things seem to be going well, based on the various updates that Arnold has shared on her social media, but everyone is a bit sleep deprived, especially after Sage came down with a cough and kept everyone up the night before the aforementioned scare.

On May 26, 2023, Arnold shared a picture of herself heading in to see her dad — Josh Arnold — who is a doctor on her Instagram Stories.

“Poor girl,” she captioned a photo of Sage in her carseat. “Going to see my dad at his office now and see if there is anything we can get her on to help,” Arnold wrote.

After the office visit, Arnold shared that Sage has croup. Not uncommon amongst children, croup causes “swelling in the airways” and thus, problems breathing, according to Johns Hopkins. The virus is known to cause a cough that sounds like a high-pitched bark.

“Sage has croup,” Arnold said in another video posted on her Instagram Stories. “My dad called her in a steroid and we also got a nebulizer,” she continued. Though Arnold is worried about her newborn baby getting sick, she’s doing her best to keep the girls separated.

